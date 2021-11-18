In wake of McGowens injury, Edwards the latest to get an opportunity to make an impact for Husker hoops

First, it was Eduardo Andre. Then it was Kobe Webster.

Now, Keon Edwards will get his shot for the Nebraska men's basketball team.

Edwards is likely to get the start Friday night against Idaho State in place of junior guard Trey McGowens, who underwent successful surgery on his broken right foot Wednesday.

It will be the first significant minutes of the 6-foot-7, 205-pounder's career after playing sparingly last season at DePaul and seeing a limited role in Nebraska's first three games this season.

"He's going to be asked to go in there and make a contribution," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday. "And that's what you want. It's what you play the game for, for opportunities like this. … We're not going to get everything Trey gives us from one person, it's going to have to be collective, but Keon's going to be a big part of that."

Able to play the 2 through the 4 in Nebraska's system, Edwards joined the Huskers in April after a short stint at DePaul.

Originally a top-25 prospect nationally in the 2021 recruiting class, Edwards reclassified to 2020, graduated high school early, and joined DePaul in December 2020 after his high school season was put in jeopardy because of the COVID-19 pandemic.