In up and down season, Verge shines while powering NU offense in second half of Minnesota win

Alonzo Verge finished his postgame interview with the Big Ten Network and began to jog to the Nebraska locker room.

A group of Husker fans, lingering for a couple of extra minutes after NU's first conference win of the season, began to cheer for the senior guard. And in a mostly empty Pinnacle Bank Arena, Verge's response was loud and clear.

"Thank you!" He yelled to the fans.

It's no secret Verge's relationship with the Husker fan base has been up and down during his only season in Lincoln, and the downs have probably outnumbered the ups.

There have been boos on his home floor, and vitriol on social media.

But for one night, Verge looked like the player who spent 40 minutes waving a magic wand against Colorado back in November and had that same fan base in the palm of his hand.

"He was, start to finish, I thought as good as he’s been all year," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said after Wednesday's 78-65 win against Minnesota. "He’s had good stretches and flashes, but what he did getting in the paint, making plays ... I think that’s Alonzo’s best game."

Verge scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half against Minnesota, adding four assists and three steals. He was 7-for-8 from the field after halftime, where he also recorded three of his four assists.

It was the Verge Hoiberg and his coaching staff were hoping for when they made him a late addition out of the transfer portal in the fall. While Verge had never played point guard, the thought was that he could settle into the role at NU.

In a way, he has. As of Thursday afternoon, Verge was second in the Big Ten and in the top 25 nationally in assists per game at 5.2. Verge's assist rate — a way of measuring how many of his teammates' buckets come from his passes — is fourth in the country and second among high-major players.

But in many other ways, it's been trying to fit a square peg in a round hole — the scorer's mentality Verge brought with him from Arizona State has led to as much over-dribbling, forced shots, and dead-end possessions as it has smooth offense.

When Verge is good, though, as he was Wednesday, he can give Nebraska an edge.

With NU clinging to an eight-point lead midway through the second half, Verge scored or assisted on 10 points on a 12-0 Nebraska run that essentially put the game away.

"It was big. We know he's capable of being that type of player," NU freshman Bryce McGowens said. "He came out second half ready to go, showed it, had a big spurt for us, which gave us early momentum in the second half."

Verge found Derrick Walker for a layup. He threw an inbounds pass off the back of an unsuspecting Minnesota player, grabbed the ball, and laid it in. The next trip down the floor, he pulled up and buried a three-pointer.

Verge had a hand in 10 of Nebraska's 15 second-half field goals as the Huskers shot 58% (15-for-26) from the floor over the final 20 minutes.

"Alonzo’s a good kid; he’s a good ballplayer. So it’s great for him to score and also maintain control of the game," Walker said. "He put us in the right position, especially down the stretch. It’s all about time and score, and I think we did a good job with that tonight."

