In the midst of losing, a light-hearted reminder of what a winner would mean to Husker hoops fans

"It obviously wasn't the year any of us wanted, but it was an important year to get things established for the long term," Hoiberg said. "Things are going to get better, I promise you that."

The coach pointed to the well-known similarities between his first season in Lincoln and his first back in 2010-11 at Iowa State. That Cyclones team lost 10 games in a row. Won just three in Big 12 play. Had a handful of transfers sitting out that would make a massive impact the next season.

Then, Iowa State went to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments and won two Big 12 Tournament titles.

Of course, Nebraska still has at least one more game to play this season when it takes on Indiana on Wednesday at the Big Ten Tournament. But the chances of NU winning that game are slim-to-none, and slim is saddling up a horse and getting ready to head out of town.

So, talk naturally turns to the future. Hoiberg said the NU coaching staff would hit the road recruiting as soon as the season ends. Individual meetings with the current Huskers will happen early next week. The signing period for 2020 recruits begins April 15.