In the midst of losing, a light-hearted reminder of what a winner would mean to Husker hoops fans

He almost certainly knows it already.
But just in case he didn't, Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg got a light-hearted reminder of just how much a successful men's basketball team would mean to fans of Husker sports.
While making his final radio appearance of the season Monday on Husker Sports Nightly, Hoiberg took a call from a man in Des Moines, Iowa, who said he was a Nebraska alum.
Normally callers on coaches' radio shows have a question for the coach. This one just wanted to thank Hoiberg for the Huskers beating Iowa back in January.
That the 76-70 victory over the Hawkeyes came more than two months ago, and that it was Nebraska's last win before the start of its current 16-game losing streak, mattered not.
NU had won. And this guy was still happy about it.
"We want to do something that's never been done before," Hoiberg said Monday while talking about his message to potential recruits. "And when we do — winning NCAA Tournament games, winning conference championships — the impact that's going to have on the community."
If one win in what is so far a 7-24 season can garner a thank-you call two months later, who knows what winning games in March would bring out in the Nebraska fan base?
"It obviously wasn't the year any of us wanted, but it was an important year to get things established for the long term," Hoiberg said. "Things are going to get better, I promise you that."
The coach pointed to the well-known similarities between his first season in Lincoln and his first back in 2010-11 at Iowa State. That Cyclones team lost 10 games in a row. Won just three in Big 12 play. Had a handful of transfers sitting out that would make a massive impact the next season.
Then, Iowa State went to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments and won two Big 12 Tournament titles.
Of course, Nebraska still has at least one more game to play this season when it takes on Indiana on Wednesday at the Big Ten Tournament. But the chances of NU winning that game are slim-to-none, and slim is saddling up a horse and getting ready to head out of town.
So, talk naturally turns to the future. Hoiberg said the NU coaching staff would hit the road recruiting as soon as the season ends. Individual meetings with the current Huskers will happen early next week. The signing period for 2020 recruits begins April 15.
And while Hoiberg can't speak specifically about unsigned recruits, it's no secret that commits Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen will join current sit-out transfers Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker in making an impact the second they get back in the gym for summer workouts.
"We have a chance to be a lot better next year," Hoiberg said. "What that means for (Big Ten) standings, I don't know yet. Not only is this league good top to bottom, it's also young."
Hoiberg said he met with Banton, Stevenson and Walker over the last couple of days and delivered the message that the trio is just a couple of days away from being eligible. He also mentioned practice statistics for the three that will make most any NU hoops fan drool: Stevenson converts 68% of his shots at the rim and shoots 92% at the free-throw line. Walker finishes 67% of his rim attempts. Banton converts 58%.
"Stick with us here," Hoiberg said. "We're going to get this thing going."
