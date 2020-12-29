In search of a breakthrough, next test for Hoiberg's Huskers comes against 'most physical' Buckeyes

As if the Big Ten wasn’t rugged enough this year, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg thinks his team is in for a new kind of challenge Wednesday night at Ohio State.
“This will be the most physical team that we’ve played against all year,” Hoiberg said. “They battle you, they fight you through. The pressure. They’re going to war through screens. So we have to handle that.
“That will be a new experience as far as being on the floor against this type of physicality.”
The Buckeyes, like the Huskers, have struggled to shoot the ball from three-point range. They’re at a shade better than 30% on the season and have made just 14-of-63 (22%) over a 1-2 start to league play.
Still, they’re among the most efficient offenses in the Big Ten. How’s that? Well, for one, Chris Holtmann’s team averages 12.1 offensive rebounds per game, meaning they’re getting second chances 34.7% of the time. That mark is third-best in the conference.
“They play through their bigs,” Hoiberg said. “They try to punch that thing into the paint, they run a lot of high-low-type action and that’s what I’m talking about with the physicality.
“Really, the game starts when the (shot) goes up in the air. They get (12) offensive rebounds per game and we have to do a job on the glass if we want a chance to win the game. They crash a lot. You look at (Kyle) Young, the guy is just an absolute beast out there, going and getting rebounds from all over the floor. He’ll crash from anywhere.
“That shot goes up, we’re going to have to do a good job of getting good, hard, physical cut-outs and gang-rebound with five and then hopefully get out and get some transition opportunities.”
For Nebraska, which is off to an 0-2 start in conference play and sits at 4-5 overall, that will be a tactical challenge against OSU. More than that, however, Hoiberg and NU players on Tuesday talked about finding a way to string together a consistent performance instead of one that has fits and starts over the course of, in particular, the second half.
In four straight losses to Division I teams, Nebraska has trailed by four or fewer points at halftime before losing by a double-digit margin each time.
What does Fred Hoiberg say is "very important" ahead of Ohio State? the Huskers’ margin at halftime has been minus-2 (Georgia Tech), minus-4 (Creighton), minus-1 (Wisconsin) and minus-2 (Michigan). Those losses eventually finished by 11, 24, 14 and 11 points, respectively.
“That’s all we need is we just need to get over that hump one time and then it’s up from there,” said guard Teddy Allen, NU’s leading scorer at 18.2 points per game. “I know we’re going to do it. We work hard. There’s no quitters over here.”
Allen had a different point of view on the beastly Big Ten, pointing to other teams that have sprung upsets and saying, “It’s still so early in the season. With a schedule like this, in a conference like this, two weeks playing good, you’re right back in the mix.”
Hoiberg said he thinks his team can do it and needs to in order to help get on track.
“It’s very important for confidence for a lot of reasons to be able to go out there and finish one of these games or even play a complete game,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve had stretches that have been very good with our games, but overall when we have that four or five-minute lapse against a ranked team in this league, you’re probably not going to win that game.”
The second-year head coach said this is the first time in school history that NU has opened conference play by facing four straight ranked opponents, including OSU and then No. 17 Michigan State (6-3, 0-3) next up at home on Saturday night.
“It is very important to be able to finish one of these games off and to be able to know you can do it. To give you the confidence," Hoiberg said. "You look at Northwestern (6-1, 3-0), the three close games that they have won in-league, that’s a confidence thing. So it’s important for us to continue to go out there and build the right habits and do the right things and trust each other and hopefully get ourselves over the hump.”
