In search of a breakthrough, next test for Hoiberg's Huskers comes against 'most physical' Buckeyes

As if the Big Ten wasn’t rugged enough this year, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg thinks his team is in for a new kind of challenge Wednesday night at Ohio State.

“This will be the most physical team that we’ve played against all year,” Hoiberg said. “They battle you, they fight you through. The pressure. They’re going to war through screens. So we have to handle that.

“That will be a new experience as far as being on the floor against this type of physicality.”

The Buckeyes, like the Huskers, have struggled to shoot the ball from three-point range. They’re at a shade better than 30% on the season and have made just 14-of-63 (22%) over a 1-2 start to league play.

Still, they’re among the most efficient offenses in the Big Ten. How’s that? Well, for one, Chris Holtmann’s team averages 12.1 offensive rebounds per game, meaning they’re getting second chances 34.7% of the time. That mark is third-best in the conference.

“They play through their bigs,” Hoiberg said. “They try to punch that thing into the paint, they run a lot of high-low-type action and that’s what I’m talking about with the physicality.