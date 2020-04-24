In rush to build team, Huskers will have to take it slow whenever practice resumes

Fred Hoiberg hopes to have his Husker men's basketball team back on campus June 6. The University of Nebraska announced Friday it plans to have students back on campus this fall.
All of that, of course, is up in the air. There's an air of positive thinking in both of those goals, both with a big dose of reality mixed in.
"I think we’re going to have a group that just loves to play the game," Hoiberg said on a recent teleconference. "I’ve had great conversations — did a Zoom call with all the guys in the recruiting class this morning — and they’re hungry and they’re eager to get to work. Unfortunately we don’t know when that is."
There's going to be plenty for the Huskers to do whenever they are able to gather as a team in Lincoln again. As of Friday, exactly three players who saw the court last season will return for 2020-21 — Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Yvan Ouedraogo and Akol Arop.
Nebraska's three sit-out transfers (Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker) are familiar with the system, but also spent last season forming what might have been the best scout team in the Big Ten. That's not to mention the five-man recruiting class signed just more than a week ago, and any other additions that may come with Nebraska's two remaining open scholarships.
"When you look at our roster next year, not only the players that we signed yesterday, but you also add that to the three we had sitting out, you’re putting together a group of guys that not only have the competitive spirit and the drive, but they also have the size and physicality that you need to compete at the Big Ten level.
The urge will be to go fast. There are a lot of high-level, intriguing pieces to infuse into some semblance of a rotation. Along with the benefit of multiple players who can play multiple positions comes the work of figuring out just which positions work best for each player.
The only way to do that is to get in the gym and go. And with Nebraska's uptempo attack, there's a lot of emphasis on "go."
But, for now, things are stopped. And when they resume, they'll have to do so at a crawl.
"One thing I know we can’t do, and I’ve been having a weekly Zoom conference with my medical staff, is we’re going to have to be careful. With all this time that was lost, we can't come back and try to get everything all back at once," Hoiberg said. "We’re going to have to incrementally get them back in shape. If you get them out there and start going full bore as soon as they step on campus, I think we’re going to risk a lot of injury."
Complicating the issue is just what each player has at his disposal to work on his fitness level. Everyone can run, of course. But how many can do any kind of weight training? What works for Banton might not work for Thorbjarnarson. The equipment Teddy Allen has at his disposal in Omaha might be completely different from what Ouedraogo can get his hands on in France.
"We're going to do everything we can to try and give our guys the means to get their workouts in based on what equipment they have in their homes. We've been doing that with our players that are coming back," Hoiberg said. "But we’re trying to help our guys to give them some type of foundation for when they get back to where we can hit the ground running, and hopefully start workouts in the early part of June."
