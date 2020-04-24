In rush to build team, Huskers will have to take it slow whenever practice resumes

The urge will be to go fast. There are a lot of high-level, intriguing pieces to infuse into some semblance of a rotation. Along with the benefit of multiple players who can play multiple positions comes the work of figuring out just which positions work best for each player.

The only way to do that is to get in the gym and go. And with Nebraska's uptempo attack, there's a lot of emphasis on "go."

But, for now, things are stopped. And when they resume, they'll have to do so at a crawl.

"One thing I know we can’t do, and I’ve been having a weekly Zoom conference with my medical staff, is we’re going to have to be careful. With all this time that was lost, we can't come back and try to get everything all back at once," Hoiberg said. "We’re going to have to incrementally get them back in shape. If you get them out there and start going full bore as soon as they step on campus, I think we’re going to risk a lot of injury."

Complicating the issue is just what each player has at his disposal to work on his fitness level. Everyone can run, of course. But how many can do any kind of weight training? What works for Banton might not work for Thorbjarnarson. The equipment Teddy Allen has at his disposal in Omaha might be completely different from what Ouedraogo can get his hands on in France.