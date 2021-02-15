In a familiar refrain, Husker hoops turns to defense in return to floor

But Derrick Walker's insertion into the starting lineup has made as much of a difference as any other lineup tweak.

It was Walker who was in the middle of Nebraska's final two defensive stands Sunday, twice forcing loose balls that turned into steals.

Walker's experience playing for a high-level program at Tennessee before transferring to Nebraska certainly helps. He understands the effort and execution needed perform at a high level, and his teammates have followed his lead.

He's a guy that's been coached, and can handle it," Hoiberg said. "He contributes in a lot of ways. He's still getting comfortable out there after taking almost two years off. ... But he just made such huge plays for us late in the game, and I'm happy for him. To have him sit out as long as he did, to make the game-winning plays there at the end, was huge."

Walker has been among NU's most vocal leaders since his arrival on campus, and now has the chance to back up his words with action.

"As a big you see everything, and I'm down there at the rim. So my job is to be there (to help)," Walker said. "But this is a team game, and my teammates relied on me just as much as I relied on them."