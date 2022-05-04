Important dates approaching quickly as Husker hoops goes through critical offseason

After missing out first on Antonio Reeves and then this week on Baylor Scheierman, the Nebraska men's basketball team remains on the hunt for the final piece to add to its 2022-23 roster out of the transfer portal.

What that piece may be is yet to be seen, though the Huskers will almost certainly target a scoring wing.

There may not be many the caliber of Reeves and Scheierman left, both of whom the Huskers were in competition for right down until Reeves committed to Kentucky on April 27 and Scheierman to Creighton on Tuesday. Both players had the Huskers in their final five before deciding to go elsehwere.

May 1 was the deadline for players to enter the transfer portal and be immediately eligible to play next season. While players can still enter the portal after May 1, they would have to apply for a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible.

Nebraska, as of Thursday, is still one player over the NCAA-mandated 13-scholarship limit. At least publicly, forward Lat Mayen and guard Trey McGowens have not announced their intentions for next season.

Both players have a COVID-19 season available if they want it. But it isn't hard to read between the lines of NU's recruiting efforts — first signing Alabama transfer forward Juwan Gary on April 21 while also continuing to recruit a guard/wing

Perhaps that's Kerwin Walton, a Minnesota native who drew heavy recruiting interest from Nebraska before eventually choosing North Carolina. Walton entered the transfer portal this spring after averaging 3.4 points on 36% shooting from three-point range during his freshman season for the Tar Heels.

Or perhaps its Texas transfer Courtney Ramey, who averaged 9.4 points per game last season and is a career 37% three-point shooter.

Or perhaps it's neither of those players and McGowens returns for one more season. The senior is currently going through workouts with NBA teams.

While younger brother Bryce will almost certainly be a first-round pick during the June 23 NBA Draft, Trey McGowens has no such draft guarantees. He has until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 1 to withdraw his name from the draft and return to school.

The question is, will Nebraska wait that long for a decision? Summer classes and offseason workouts will start in early June, and the sooner the Huskers can have their full roster finalized ahead of a critical season for Fred Hoiberg, the better.

The Huskers will add multiple newcomers, including Gary, Sam Griesel, a second potential transfer, freshmen Ramel Lloyd and Jamarques Lawrence, and junior college big man Blaise Kieta.

Time is of the essence for NU, and the next month should reveal the final shape of Hoiberg's fourth roster in Lincoln.

Briefly

The Nebraska men added a walk-on to its ranks Wednesday.

Henry Burt, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward out of Elkhorn South, announced on social media he was joining the Huskers.

Burt averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game last season for the Storm, which went 16-9 and lost to eventual state champion Millard North in the first round of the Class A state tournament.

Burt had 14 points in that loss. He was an honorable mention all-state pick.

