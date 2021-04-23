'I'm very lucky to have landed at a place like Nebraska:' Thorir to leave Husker basketball, pursue pro career

Then came the rebuild. After Fred Hoiberg was hired, Thorbjarnarson was the only player with on-court experience for NU to return from the previous season. At one time thought to be on his way out of Lincoln with the rest of his former teammates, Thorbjarnarson instead returned and became a valuable, steadying force in each of Hoiberg's first two seasons.

"I think when you look at everything he accomplished last year, he was just such a stabilizing force in a very difficult time when you take over a program like we did," Hoiberg said this spring. "He really has understood and done everything that we’ve asked of him. He’s just a rock out there. He stabilizes everything when he comes in the game on both ends of the floor."

Thorbjarnarson's best season at NU came in Hoiberg's first year, when he started 24 games, averaged 8.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and led the Huskers in three-point shooting.

But he also went through a 17-game losing streak to end the year, and another roster flip after the season. In a reduced role as a senior, the 6-foot-6, 202-pounder averaged 3.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 2020-21 while suffering through a horrific shooting slump that lasted through most of Nebraska's coronavirus-interrupted Big Ten schedule.