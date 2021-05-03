'I'm ecstatic': Winding road leads McPherson to Husker hoops as team's newest recruit

Quaran McPherson's journey to the Nebraska men's basketball team hasn't been without its detours.

A native of New York City, McPherson started out playing high school ball for Christ the King, one of the top programs in the city, and the nation. He was getting college interest from programs in every major conference, from the Big East to the Pac 12.

But a knee injury led schools to cool in their pursuit of the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard. He opted for a year at Woodstock Academy in Connecticut to try and raise his profile, only to see the basketball season there fall into doubt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

That led to McPherson moving again and landing in Branson, Missouri, to play for Link Year Prep.

And now, he'll come to Lincoln.

"Usually it's hard for kids to transition, go place to place, different schools, different people," McPherson said Monday after committing to NU. "But it was really easy for me. Everywhere I've been, I've been welcomed with open arms, so it's been easy for me."

The journey is what you make of it, and McPherson turned his path into a scholarship into the Big Ten after averaging about 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists last season.