Illinois rises to the top of Chris Basnett's Big Ten hoops power rankings as the league flexes its strength

The strength of the league is already showing itself, with preseason favorite Purdue fighting just to be at .500 through four games. Some fascinating matchups ahead as teams begin to sort themselves out.
Records do not include Sunday night's Wisconsin-Maryland result.
1. Illinois (11-3, 4-0 Big Ten)
The Illini are rolling, going on the road to be surprising Minnesota by 23, and then following that up with a double-digit win over Maryland. Three of Illinois' four conference wins have been by double figures, and the only one that wasn't was a four-point win on the road at Iowa.
Up next: at Nebraska, Tue.; vs. Michigan, Fri.
2. Michigan State (13-2, 4-0)
It remains to be seen how this team stacks up against Tom Izzo's best, but the Spartans keep cranking out wins. A really good shot to be 6-0 in the league before road games at Wisconsin and Illinois give us a better gauge on where this team could go.
Up next: vs. Minnesota, Wed.; vs. Northwestern, Sat.
3. Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1)
Much like Michigan State, the Badgers just keep on winning. It isn't always pretty, but what is beautiful is the game of Johnny Davis. In a half-season's work, he's turned himself into a lottery pick, and he gives Wisconsin the best player on the floor most nights.
Up next: vs. Ohio State, Thu.; at Northwestern, Jan. 18.
4. Purdue (13-2, 2-2)
There's been something a little off with the Boilermakers in their return to league play. First, they lost at home, which never happens, to Wisconsin. Then, they blew a 13-point lead before hanging on for a win at Penn State. Six days off between that game and their matchup with Nebraska provides plenty of time to figure things out.
Up next: vs. Nebraska, Fri.; at Illinois, Jan. 17.
5. Indiana (12-3, 3-2)
The Hoosiers eased the sting of a three-point road loss to Penn State by posting back-to-back double-digit wins over Ohio State and Minnesota. Indiana is playing some serious defense, ranking first in the Big Ten and 10th in the country in defensive efficiency.
Up next: at Iowa, Thu.; at Nebraska, Jan. 17.
6. Ohio State (10-3, 4-1)
After a COVID-19 pause nearly cost the Buckeyes a game at Nebraska and played a role in a 16-point loss at Indiana, Ohio State got back on the right track by hanging 95 on Northwestern. Once OSU gets its legs back, it's going to be a tough out.
Up next: at Wisconsin, Thu.; vs. Penn State, Jan. 16.
7. Rutgers (9-5, 3-1)
Looked pretty good against Michigan and Rutgers, which isn't saying a whole lot at the moment, but the Scarlet Knights might have the most favorable schedule in the league over the next three weeks, and a real chance to build some momentum.
Up next: vs. Central Connecticut, Sat.; vs. Michigan, Tue.
8. Iowa (11-4, 1-3)
A favorable stretch arrives at a good time for the Hawkeyes, who have a chance to dig out of their 1-3 start to league play. As per usual with a Fran McCaffrey team, a little better defense would help things tremendously.
Up next: vs. Indiana, Thu.; at Minnesota, Sun.
9. Michigan (7-6, 1-2)
The Wolverines haven't played in nearly a week as they go through a COVID-19 pause, having already postponed two games against Michigan State and Purdue. Maybe not the worst thing in the world considering how Michigan is playing right now. We'll see if they're back on the floor for Friday's game at Illinois.
Up next: at Illinois, Fri.; vs. Maryland, Jan. 18.
10. Northwestern (8-5, 1-3)
Three straight losses by less than 10 points for the Wildcats, who have seen all their losses this season come by eight points or less. There's talent here, but this is a team that needs to see a few wins to build some confidence.
Up next: vs. Maryland, Wed.; at Michigan State, Sat.
11. Penn State (7-6, 2-3)
Micah Shrewsberry has the Nittany Lions playing hard-nosed basketball, which is a good place to start during the first-year coach's rebuild. It nearly delivered an upset of Purdue and should deliver a few quality wins down the road.
Up next: vs. Rutgers, Tue.; at Ohio State, Sun.
12. Minnesota (10-3, 1-3)
Reality may be setting in for the Gophers, who have lost two in a row while averaging just 56 points in those two games. Plenty of time to get things right, but the early-season success may not be sustainable in league play.
Up next: at Michigan State, Wed.; vs. Iowa, Sun.
13. Maryland (8-6, 0-3)
The Terps have one win over a power conference opponent this season. Not ideal, considering the talent Maryland added in the transfer portal. Could be shaping up as a long year for a team that has already been through plenty this season.
Up next: at Northwestern, Wed.; vs. Rutgers, Sat.
14. Nebraska (6-10, 0-5)
Not much to say right now. The Huskers are lost in the wilderness, and no one in the league wants to be the team that gives them a helping hand. The upcoming schedule is as unforgiving as it gets — a 0-10 start in conference play isn't out of the question.
Up next: vs. Illinois, Tue.; at Purdue, Fri.
