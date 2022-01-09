Illinois rises to the top of Chris Basnett's Big Ten hoops power rankings as the league flexes its strength

The strength of the league is already showing itself, with preseason favorite Purdue fighting just to be at .500 through four games. Some fascinating matchups ahead as teams begin to sort themselves out.

Records do not include Sunday night's Wisconsin-Maryland result.

1. Illinois (11-3, 4-0 Big Ten)

The Illini are rolling, going on the road to be surprising Minnesota by 23, and then following that up with a double-digit win over Maryland. Three of Illinois' four conference wins have been by double figures, and the only one that wasn't was a four-point win on the road at Iowa.

Up next: at Nebraska, Tue.; vs. Michigan, Fri.

2. Michigan State (13-2, 4-0)

It remains to be seen how this team stacks up against Tom Izzo's best, but the Spartans keep cranking out wins. A really good shot to be 6-0 in the league before road games at Wisconsin and Illinois give us a better gauge on where this team could go.

Up next: vs. Minnesota, Wed.; vs. Northwestern, Sat.

3. Wisconsin (12-2, 3-1)