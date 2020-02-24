Playing short-handed, Huskers run out of steam in record-breaking loss to Illinois

"And that's what it's all about, to try and create some habits and hopefully get a little momentum going into next year with the way that we're playing with effort."

Down to eight available players, and without Mack — who averages 12 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game — Nebraska fell behind by 11 in the first half before rallying late in the period to tie the game at 31.

Hoiberg said he talked to Mack over the phone Monday morning, and NU's leader in minutes played was still "pretty run down." The sophomore's status for Thursday's home game against Ohio State is still to be decided.

"Without Cam in the lineup we got a little disorganized at times on the offensive end," Hoiberg said. "Some plays that normally we can execute, we didn't do as good a job of, based on having the lineup out there without the guy that's got the ball in his hands for 35 to 38 minutes pretty much every game."

After Illinois (18-9, 10-6) hit a pair of three-pointers in the last 20 seconds of the first half, including a three-quarter-court heave from Trent Frazier at the buzzer, NU hit six of its first seven shots out of the locker room to knot things at 46.