'If we're playing our game, I'll take our chances': Huskers believe as they head to Big Ten Tournament

It wasn't exactly a guarantee.
But Nebraska forward Derrick Walker laid out a pretty simple plan for the Huskers to execute if they want to make any noise at the Big Ten Tournament.
"If we make the game about us, we're going to win. If we're moving the ball, if we're playing together, if we're playing defense, we're going to win," Walker said Monday as NU's men's basketball team prepared to head to Indianapolis.
"It's about us at the end of the day. Yes, you have to focus on the other team. But if we're playing our game, I'll take our chances."
Throughout this bizarre season, the Huskers' belief in themselves has seldom wavered. Coach Fred Hoiberg over and over has praised his team's resilience and willingness to keep going as losses piled up and COVID-19 ran through the program.
Now with every program singing the same tune — "Everybody right now is 0-0," Hoiberg said — the Huskers feel like the chance is there to make something of the next few days, whatever that ends up being.
The path starts Wednesday night in Indianapolis, when NU will take on Penn State at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tip is set for approximately 8 p.m.
"Everything you work for and work towards is the postseason," Hoiberg said. "I can't wait to get this program to where, going into the tournament, we're already in and we're looking to improve our seed (in the NCAA Tournament). That's what this time of year is all about.
"The amount of time and work and effort you put into the season is all designed for this time of year."
Nebraska, of course, won't make the NCAA Tournament barring a never-before-seen five wins in five days in Indianapolis. At 7-19 overall, after a three-win conference campaign, the Huskers are the longest of long shots to win their conference title. Among power conferences, NU's 500-1 odds of winning are the longest of anyone, according to BetOnline.ag.
But winning a game or two? Well that's something much more attainable.
"We can’t dwell on anything that we’ve done in the regular season. So since that’s come to an end, we’re 0-0 now. And everything moving forward counts. You win, you keep playing, you lose, you go home," Walker said. "So now it’s just about mindset and having heart. We’ve just got to come out each game doing our best to win, and not put ourselves in a hole."
Walker speaks from a position of experience. He was a freshman on the Tennessee team that lost to Kentucky in the 2018 SEC Tournament championship game. He played in all 36 games as a sophomore on the Volunteers' 2019 Sweet 16 squad that also lost in the SEC title game.
Nebraska also has the benefit of knowing it can beat Penn State, having done so on the road before losing a three-point game to the Nittany Lions in Lincoln. Waiting after that is Wisconsin, which has lost three games in a row and five of its last six.
As Walker said, though, the opponent shouldn't matter if the Huskers have the right mentality.
"If it wasn’t Penn State, honestly I feel like we could beat anyone. We hang in with the No. 6 team in the country with Illinois, and we’ve hung in with a lot of other good teams," Walker said. "So for us I think it’s about how we play and how we focus on ourselves."
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 2.23
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 2.23
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 2.23
Nebraska vs. Penn State 2.22
Nebraska vs. Penn State 2.22
Nebraska vs. Penn State 2.22
Nebraska vs. Minnesota 2.22
Nebraska vs. Minnesota 2.22
Nebraska vs. Minnesota 2.22
Purdue vs. Nebraska, 2.20
Purdue vs. Nebraska, 2.20
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 2.19
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 2.19
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 2.19
Nebraska vs. Maryland 2.14
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.13
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.13
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.13
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 2.12
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 2.12
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 2.12
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 2.12
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 2.12
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.10
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 2.10
Nebraska women's gymnastics 2.7
Nebraska vs. Maryland, 2.6
Nebraska vs. Maryland, 2.6
Nebraska vs. Maryland, 2.6
Nebraska vs. Maryland, 2.5
Nebraska vs. Maryland, 2.5
Nebraska vs. Maryland, 2.5
Nebraska vs. Maryland, 2.5
Nebraska vs Wisconsin 1.31
Nebraska vs Wisconsin 1.31
Northwestern vs. Nebraska 1.23
Northwestern vs. Nebraska 1.23
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.16
Ohio State vs. Nebraska, 1.16
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 1.8
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Michigan State vs. Nebraska, 1.2
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 12.31
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 12.31
Northwestern vs. Nebraska, 12.31
Doane vs. Nebraska, 12.17
Doane vs. Nebraska, 12.17
Doane vs. Nebraska, 12.17
Doane vs. Nebraska, 12.17
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.10
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.10
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.10
Indiana vs. Nebraska, 1.10
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1.3
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1.3
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 1.3
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 1.19
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 1.19
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 1.19
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 1.19
Doane vs. Nebraska, 12.17
Nebraska vs. Creighton, 12.14
Nebraska vs. Creighton, 12.14
Nebraska vs. Nevada, 11.26
Nebraska vs. Nevada, 11.26
Nebraska vs. Nevada, 11.26
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 12.25
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 12.25
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.