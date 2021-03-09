'If we're playing our game, I'll take our chances': Huskers believe as they head to Big Ten Tournament

It wasn't exactly a guarantee.

But Nebraska forward Derrick Walker laid out a pretty simple plan for the Huskers to execute if they want to make any noise at the Big Ten Tournament.

"If we make the game about us, we're going to win. If we're moving the ball, if we're playing together, if we're playing defense, we're going to win," Walker said Monday as NU's men's basketball team prepared to head to Indianapolis.

"It's about us at the end of the day. Yes, you have to focus on the other team. But if we're playing our game, I'll take our chances."

Throughout this bizarre season, the Huskers' belief in themselves has seldom wavered. Coach Fred Hoiberg over and over has praised his team's resilience and willingness to keep going as losses piled up and COVID-19 ran through the program.

Now with every program singing the same tune — "Everybody right now is 0-0," Hoiberg said — the Huskers feel like the chance is there to make something of the next few days, whatever that ends up being.

The path starts Wednesday night in Indianapolis, when NU will take on Penn State at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tip is set for approximately 8 p.m.