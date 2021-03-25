'I'd love to be a part of that': Sam Hoiberg will play for his dad, joining Husker hoops as a walk-on

The picture captures what Sam Hoiberg says still might be the top moment of his life.

Just a kid, maybe 11 or 12, Hoiberg is on top of a ladder in Kansas City's Sprint Center with twin brother Charlie and dad, Fred, as Fred Hoiberg twirls a net after his Iowa State Cyclones won the 2015 Big 12 Tournament title with a comeback victory over Kansas.

"I just remember getting up there and looking around and seeing this sea of red and yellow, the Cyclone colors," Sam says. "It was crazy."

So when Sam tweeted out that picture Thursday, along with a message about being able to live a dream by playing college basketball for his dad, it's easy to see there was real meaning behind it.

Indeed, the newest addition to the 2021-22 Nebraska basketball roster will be Sam Hoiberg, who will join his father's squad as a walk-on after a pair of standout seasons at Lincoln Pius X.

Sam averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game for Pius X. But there wasn't much recruiting going on in the Hoiberg house.

"I actually brought it up to him more," Sam said. "I've just known that this is something that I've wanted to do for a while, so I'm really excited that I'm able to do it."