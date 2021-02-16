'I think it is affecting us': Fatigue becoming a factor for Huskers as Maryland pulls away in closing minutes

Fatigue, finally, might be catching up to the Nebraska men's basketball team.

The Huskers' coach and starting point guard said as much Tuesday night, after Maryland outscored NU 20-6 over the game's final 7 minutes, 14 seconds to pull away for a 64-50 win in the first of back-to-back games at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

Playing for the sixth time in 11 days after a month away while dealing with COVID-19, the Huskers (5-13, 1-10 Big Ten) managed to pull into a 44-44 tie on Kobe Webster's three-pointer with 8:12 left.

But the Huskers went just 2-for-7 the rest of the way while Maryland was 7-for-12, and NU didn't make a field goal for the game's final 3 minutes, 32 seconds.

"It's a mental thing as well as a physical thing," NU guard Dalano Banton said. "We've just got to be able to piece it together for the whole 40 minutes, fatigue or not, and be able to come out with the win.

"But definitely, fatigue has been a part of it. But we're going to fight it head-on and be able to push through it and hopefully bounce back tomorrow and get us one."