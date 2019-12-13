'I'm so proud of those guys': Huskers show heart, but fall to Indiana in overtime

"We came into a hostile environment on the road, and handled it so much better than we did our first opportunity at Creighton."

Indiana's size and depth took over in the extra period. The Hoosiers (10-1, 1-1) had five second-chance points in overtime and never trailed. IU ended up out-rebounding Nebraska 54-31.

Superb Hoosiers freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 22 of his 25 points and grabbed 10 of his 15 rebounds after halftime to lead Indiana as the Hoosiers forced the ball into the paint against the tiring NU defense.

Justin Smith also had a double-double for the Hoosiers, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

As positive as things were for Nebraska, it was still a loss. And now, the Huskers must hop on a plane back to Lincoln and get ready for a home game Purdue on Sunday afternoon.

Things won't get any easier then. But at least the Husker may have found something to latch onto as the season moves forward.

"If we play like that we're going to have a chance to win a lot of games. And that's the message we have to take from this," Hoiberg said. "It should sting that we weren't able to pull it off, but if we come out with that kind of effort every time we step on the floor, we'll have a chance to win pretty much every night."

