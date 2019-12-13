'I'm so proud of those guys': Huskers show heart, but fall to Indiana in overtime

Outmanned and outmuscled, the Nebraska men's basketball team pushed Indiana to the limit before falling to the Hoosiers 96-90 in overtime at Assembly Hall on Friday in Bloomington, Indiana.
Dachon Burke's three-pointer with 1 second left in regulation capped NU's rally from an eight-point deficit with 4:19 remaining and sent the game to the extra period, where the Hoosiers never trailed.
Nebraska, which came into the game as an 18-point underdog, certainly would have preferred to win the game.
But less than a week after being run out of the gym at Creighton in a 19-point loss, the Huskers (4-6, 0-1 Big Ten) showed they appear to have the requisite heart to compete in the deepest conference in the country.
"I'm so proud of those guys in there for coming out and fighting the way they did, especially after getting off to a little bit of a rough start, and stick with it and stick together," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said after the game on the Husker Sports Radio Network. "We were under-manned tonight; there's no doubt about that, with what happened before the game. But those guys went out there and played their hearts out and left everything on the floor."
Burke scored a career-high 25 points for Nebraska, going 9-for-15 from the field and hitting four three-pointers. Haanif Cheatham added 21 points and six rebounds.
The Huskers played without starter Jervay Green, who was suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules just hours before Nebraska took the court. That left Nebraska with eight scholarship players and walk-on Charlie Easley available to play.
Then, the Huskers fell behind 11-2 to start the game.
With Green's absence, Thorir Thorbjarnarson got the start and scored a career-high 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Point guard Cam Mack finished with a double-double, scoring 15 points and handing out 10 assists. 17-year-old freshman Yvan Ouedraogo had nine points and 10 rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
Nebraska's starters — Mack, Burke, Cheatham, Ouedraogo and Thorbjarnarson — played 45, 40, 41, 33 and 41 minutes, respectively.
And it appeared the Huskers were going to run out of gas in the late stages of the second half.
But five quick points from Thorbjarnarson kept NU afloat after Indiana went up by eight, then Burke hit a pair of three-pointers in the final 36 seconds to pull the Huskers even.
"Guys were down (in the locker room) and they should be. Any time you don't win a game it's devastating, especially the way we lost it," Hoiberg said. "But again, we showed a fight tonight against a big, physical team that's been playing great basketball.
"We came into a hostile environment on the road, and handled it so much better than we did our first opportunity at Creighton."
Indiana's size and depth took over in the extra period. The Hoosiers (10-1, 1-1) had five second-chance points in overtime and never trailed. IU ended up out-rebounding Nebraska 54-31.
Superb Hoosiers freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 22 of his 25 points and grabbed 10 of his 15 rebounds after halftime to lead Indiana as the Hoosiers forced the ball into the paint against the tiring NU defense.
Justin Smith also had a double-double for the Hoosiers, finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
As positive as things were for Nebraska, it was still a loss. And now, the Huskers must hop on a plane back to Lincoln and get ready for a home game Purdue on Sunday afternoon.
Things won't get any easier then. But at least the Husker may have found something to latch onto as the season moves forward.
"If we play like that we're going to have a chance to win a lot of games. And that's the message we have to take from this," Hoiberg said. "It should sting that we weren't able to pull it off, but if we come out with that kind of effort every time we step on the floor, we'll have a chance to win pretty much every night."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.