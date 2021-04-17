'I knew Nebraska was the spot': Huskers dip into transfer portal to added former top-25 prospect Keon Edwards

"I knew that with Covid and everything, my high school season, there would be a lot of questions and postponements, and stuff like that," Edwards said. "And I knew that to maximize my talent, the biggest thing for me would be strength and just getting in better shape and maximizing my athletic abilities.

"In a college program (I could do that), and I felt like I got what I needed out of it."

With the extra year of eligibility given to all college athletes, Edwards will, essentially, be a true freshman when he arrives in Lincoln this summer. But he'll get to Nebraska with the benefit of understanding how a college program operates, and the work required to make progress at the next level.

It's a similar scenario as the one faced by Nebraska women's player Kendall Coley, who graduated from high school in mid-January and joined the Husker women shortly after that after the high school season in Minnesota was delayed because of the pandemic.

"It definitely makes me feel more prepared," Edwards said. "Because I know what the grind of a college season takes, and the toll it takes on your body and stuff like that."