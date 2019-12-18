"I had to do what's best for me": Lincoln North Star's Williams decommits from Husker hoops

Donovan Williams wants a shot to play basketball right away at the college level.

There were no guarantees that was going to happen at Nebraska.

So on Wednesday, the Lincoln North Star standout announced he was decommitting from the Husker men's basketball team.

"With the new staff, not trying to knock them or anything, but what they’re trying to build here is just something I can’t be a part of. It’s not a route that I’m willing to go to, because this is my life. I have four years, and then that’s it. I could be playing NBA or playing somewhere else, or I could be done," Williams said by phone shortly after announcing his decision on Twitter.

"I don’t have time to waste. I don’t have two or three years before I get on the court. They want older guys and they want juco players, and that’s what they’re going to get."

The 6-foot-5 Williams had originally committed to Tim Miles and Nebraska's previous staff in August of 2018, after a strong summer on the AAU circuit led him to go from having no college offers to six.