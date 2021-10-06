'I feel like this is the right path': Quick recruitment leads Denim Dawson to commit to Husker hoops

Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih have added some Denim to their wardrobes.

Denim Dawson, a 2022 wing prospect out of California, announced his commitment to the Nebraska men's basketball team Wednesday afternoon on social media.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Dawson, rated a three-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, got a scholarship offer from the Huskers less than a month ago after a strong summer on the AAU circuit playing for the California Stars.

"Coach Hoiberg and Coach Matt had flown out to see me, I would say a month ago. It was their first time seeing me and my first time knowing that they had an idea who I was," Dawson said. "And they both just fell in love with my game instantly. They just knew that I was a piece that they wanted."

The offer, and an invitation to come on an official visit, came just a couple of days after Hoiberg and Abdelmassih watched Dawson play. He was one of a half-dozen official visitors in Lincoln last weekend for Opening Night with Husker Hoops, and committed just a few days after his visit.

Nebraska's quick work "made a great impression," Dawson said. "A lot of schools had reached out to me, offered me, but no school had really — the way they put their emphasis on how they wanted me stood out a lot."