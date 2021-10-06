'I feel like this is the right path': Quick recruitment leads Denim Dawson to commit to Husker hoops

Fred Hoiberg and Matt Abdelmassih have added some Denim to their wardrobes.
Denim Dawson, a 2022 wing prospect out of California, announced his commitment to the Nebraska men's basketball team Wednesday afternoon on social media.
The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Dawson, rated a three-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, got a scholarship offer from the Huskers less than a month ago after a strong summer on the AAU circuit playing for the California Stars.
"Coach Hoiberg and Coach Matt had flown out to see me, I would say a month ago. It was their first time seeing me and my first time knowing that they had an idea who I was," Dawson said. "And they both just fell in love with my game instantly. They just knew that I was a piece that they wanted."
The offer, and an invitation to come on an official visit, came just a couple of days after Hoiberg and Abdelmassih watched Dawson play. He was one of a half-dozen official visitors in Lincoln last weekend for Opening Night with Husker Hoops, and committed just a few days after his visit.
Nebraska's quick work "made a great impression," Dawson said. "A lot of schools had reached out to me, offered me, but no school had really — the way they put their emphasis on how they wanted me stood out a lot."
Dawson chose Nebraska over Georgia Tech and Iona. He was scheduled to take official visits to both schools, but found what he wanted in Lincoln.
"It (happened) pretty quickly, but I don't feel like I made the wrong decision. I feel like I made the right decision," Dawson said. "I feel like the play style is how I want to play: fast and with pace. That's how I played in AAU and that's how I played my best and got all my offers. So I feel like this is the right path."
Originally a 2021 recruit, Dawson is doing a post-graduate year at Southern California Academy. He has a reputation as an athletic defender who thrived in the uptempo style his AAU team employed over the summer.
He becomes the third member of Nebraska's 2022 class, joining guard Ramel Lloyd and forward Blaise Keita. His addition puts NU one player over the 13-scholarship limit for next season, pending the usual attrition and potential departures to professional basketball.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.