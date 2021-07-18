'I feel like part of a new wave': Top-100 prospect Lloyd adds to Nebraska basketball's impressive recruiting run

You can almost set your watch to it.
Once about every 2.5 months, the Nebraska men's basketball team is going to reel in a big-time recruit.
It happened again Sunday when Ramel Lloyd Jr., a 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard and top-100 prospect in the 2022 class, gave his verbal commitment to the Huskers.
The Woodland Hills, California, native became the 11th four or five-star recruit to give his commitment to Fred Hoiberg and recruiting ace Matt Abdelmassih since the coaching staff took over in Lincoln about 27.5 months ago, in April of 2019.
Using 247Sports' all-time recruiting rankings, Lloyd is the third-highest ranked recruit to commit to NU, behind incoming freshman Bryce McGowens and former guard Glynn Watson, and just ahead of incoming freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach.
That means the 2022-23 season could see the Huskers put three of the four highest-rated recruits in program history on the floor at the same time.
"Just being a part of something new, I feel like part of a new wave that's just beginning, and it's going to grow even more," Lloyd said Sunday. "So it's just a blessing to be a part of this."
Lloyd is a four-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite, which ranks him 91st nationally. Rivals has Lloyd as a three-star, ranked 126th nationally. ESPN ranks the guard 71st in the country.
Lloyd picked Nebraska over nearly 30 other offers. He took an official visit to Lincoln from June 18-20, and followed that with a visit to Arkansas a few days later. He also took official visits to Oregon and Georgetown earlier this summer and picked NU over those schools, and Oklahoma, which was his final official visit.
"Just a perfect fit for me and my family. Had a chance to go out there in June, and ever since then it's just been a good situation for me," Lloyd said. "And I felt like it would be the best for my future as a basketball player and as a person."
After starring at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, Calif., where he averaged 22 points per game as a sophomore, Lloyd transferred to national power Sierra Canyon last season and averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per contest playing on the same team as 2022 five-star prospect Amari Bailey and 2023 four-star prospect Lebron James Jr.
Lloyd and Nebraska have had mutual interest in each other since the Huskers first offered him a scholarship in November of 2020. He included NU in his initial list of final eight schools before reopening his recruitment and keeping Nebraska near the top of his list, and he made an official visit to Lincoln in June.
Lloyd’s father Ramel "Rock" Lloyd, played at Syracuse and Long Beach State, spending one season with the Orange before transferring west and averaging more than 17 points per game in three seasons with Long Beach.
Lloyd originally planned to commit on June 28, his father’s birthday, before postponing the decision for a few weeks.
"My dad was a big part of my decision," Lloyd said. "He and I both felt the same way about Nebraska, and he thought it would be a good situation for us."
Lloyd's commitment means Nebraska has currently filled all its scholarships for 2022-23, but the usual attrition is likely to open up more space.
