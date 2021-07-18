'I feel like part of a new wave': Top-100 prospect Lloyd adds to Nebraska basketball's impressive recruiting run

Lloyd picked Nebraska over nearly 30 other offers. He took an official visit to Lincoln from June 18-20, and followed that with a visit to Arkansas a few days later. He also took official visits to Oregon and Georgetown earlier this summer and picked NU over those schools, and Oklahoma, which was his final official visit.

"Just a perfect fit for me and my family. Had a chance to go out there in June, and ever since then it's just been a good situation for me," Lloyd said. "And I felt like it would be the best for my future as a basketball player and as a person."

After starring at Taft High School in Woodland Hills, Calif., where he averaged 22 points per game as a sophomore, Lloyd transferred to national power Sierra Canyon last season and averaged 17 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per contest playing on the same team as 2022 five-star prospect Amari Bailey and 2023 four-star prospect Lebron James Jr.

Lloyd and Nebraska have had mutual interest in each other since the Huskers first offered him a scholarship in November of 2020. He included NU in his initial list of final eight schools before reopening his recruitment and keeping Nebraska near the top of his list, and he made an official visit to Lincoln in June.