'I don't think it will ever be the same': Running a college hoops program has changed forever, Hoiberg says, after pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS — Intentional or not, it was certainly worth a chuckle. Or maybe in Fred Hoiberg's case, it wasn't.

More than two years ago, Hoiberg was at the center of the COVID-19 pandemic taking over the sports world when, during Nebraska's March 12, 2019, Big Ten Tournament game against Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, he was asked to leave the floor with a few minutes remaining in the game after looking ill on the bench.

That was the beginning of perhaps the most bizarre night in Nebraska basketball history. Hoiberg, who had tested positive for the flu before the game, was taken off in a wheelchair to a local hospital. Nebraska's team was quarantined in its locker room for a couple hours before being allowed to leave.

On Thursday, the Big Ten had Hoiberg sitting not 20 feet from the exact spot he was in on that March night, answering questions from the league's media as Big Ten Media Days got underway.

While nothing may approach the weirdness of that March night, the way a coach runs his basketball program will never be the same, Hoiberg said.

"I don't think it will ever be the same. I really don't," Hoiberg said. "We even have guys, if they don't wake up feeling well, we keep them away, and we make sure they go get a test right away."