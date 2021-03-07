Huskers to play Penn State in opening round of Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska men's basketball team will open Big Ten Tournament play against Penn State at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Huskers are the No. 14 seed in the tournament and Penn State is 11th. It will mark the third meeting this season between the Nittany Lions and Huskers. Nebraska won at Penn State and the Nittany Lions avenged the loss at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The winner will play sixth-seeded Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Michigan is the top seed in the tournament. Illinois is second, Iowa is third and Purdue is fourth.

The first three rounds of the tournament will be on BTN. Saturday's semifinals and Sunday's championship will be shown on CBS.

