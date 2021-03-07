 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Huskers to play Penn State in opening round of Big Ten Tournament
View Comments
topical
HUSKER MEN'S HOOPS

Huskers to play Penn State in opening round of Big Ten Tournament

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska men's basketball logo 2014

The Nebraska men's basketball team will open Big Ten Tournament play against Penn State at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Huskers are the No. 14 seed in the tournament and Penn State is 11th. It will mark the third meeting this season between the Nittany Lions and Huskers. Nebraska won at Penn State and the Nittany Lions avenged the loss at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The winner will play sixth-seeded Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Michigan is the top seed in the tournament. Illinois is second, Iowa is third and Purdue is fourth.

The first three rounds of the tournament will be on BTN. Saturday's semifinals and Sunday's championship will be shown on CBS.

One last gut punch as late putback sinks Nebraska's comeback bid at Northwestern
The day sports went dark: Retracing the dizzying 72-hour stretch that led to a sports shutdown
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News