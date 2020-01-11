Huskers threaten, but can't overcome sluggish first-half defense, cold shooting in loss to Northwestern

Northwestern (6-9, 1-4 Big Ten) led by 12 points with 3:47 left before Nebraska made a trio of threes to get within 60-57 with about 50 seconds to play, the last coming on Cam Mack's banked-in jumper.

The Huskers (7-9, 2-3) then had a chance to tie on Dachon Burke's three-point attempt with about 12 seconds to go but didn't get a whistle on a potential foul on the shot and Northwestern hit a pair of free throws for the final margin.

Mack finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Nebraska, playing all 40 minutes. Haanif Cheatham was the only other Husker in double figures, scoring 10.

Nebraska shot 31.3% from the floor, its lowest percentage since shooting 29% in the season opener against UC Riverside.

The Huskers' shooting woes kept them from completing the comeback, despite Northwestern missing 13 of its final 15 shots and going 2-for-5 at the free-throw line over the game's final 9 minutes, 35 seconds. The Wildcats hit their season best-tying 10th three-pointer of the game at the 10:46 mark, then missed their final eight attempts from long range.

Miller Kopp led Northwestern with 15 points. Pat Spencer had 14 points and eight rebounds, while A.J. Turner scored 11 points and Robbie Beran had 10.