Huskers take film sessions 'constructively,' respond with hot-shooting night to down Kennesaw State

There is a level of competition to be considered, sure.

But things at least started to look better for the Nebraska men's basketball team Wednesday night.

The Huskers hit 15 three-pointers, their most under Fred Hoiberg, and shot 53% from the field while rolling to an 88-74 win over Kennesaw State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Hoiberg was true to his word from earlier in the week, using a quick hook on any player who did something the coach wasn't happy with early in the game.

The first substitution came less than three minutes in, when Kobe Webster entered for Alonzo Verge. Derrick Walker and Bryce McGowens followed Verge to the bench about a minute later. By the 13:21 mark, all five NU starters had been pulled, both a confirmation of Hoiberg's plan, and an indictment of how the starting group was playing.

"Of course, that gets a lot of peoples' attention," Verge said. "It can be a good thing and a bad thing, because you don't want your players overthinking, but you also want to have control over your players too. So it's just a mixture, and Coach is doing good with that."