Huskers take film sessions 'constructively,' respond with hot-shooting night to down Kennesaw State

There is a level of competition to be considered, sure.
But things at least started to look better for the Nebraska men's basketball team Wednesday night.
The Huskers hit 15 three-pointers, their most under Fred Hoiberg, and shot 53% from the field while rolling to an 88-74 win over Kennesaw State at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Hoiberg was true to his word from earlier in the week, using a quick hook on any player who did something the coach wasn't happy with early in the game.
The first substitution came less than three minutes in, when Kobe Webster entered for Alonzo Verge. Derrick Walker and Bryce McGowens followed Verge to the bench about a minute later. By the 13:21 mark, all five NU starters had been pulled, both a confirmation of Hoiberg's plan, and an indictment of how the starting group was playing.
"Of course, that gets a lot of peoples' attention," Verge said. "It can be a good thing and a bad thing, because you don't want your players overthinking, but you also want to have control over your players too. So it's just a mixture, and Coach is doing good with that."
Nebraska (6-7) fell behind 16-8 in the early minutes, including an opening Kennesaw State possession that saw the Owls grab three offensive rebounds and hit a three-pointer before scooping up a lazy Nebraska turnover on the other end and converting to a breakaway dunk.
Going against a two-point percentage defense that ranked 355th of 358 Division I teams coming into the game, six of Nebraska's first seven field-goal attempts came from three-point range.
It was looking a little too familiar for a team on a five-game losing streak. Kennesaw State (4-8), despite owning just one win this season against Division I competition, had pushed Iowa State and Creighton hard to start the year and looked ready to do it again. Then the shots started falling.
A 19-2 Nebraska run got the Huskers going. After Kennesaw State got within 27-24 C.J. Wilcher and Keisei Tominaga hit back-to-back three-pointers to right the ship.
But after a challenging few days of practice, the Huskers shook off the slow start.
"The one thing I really commended our team on in the locker room after the game was, how they didn’t take the film session personally," Hoiberg said. "They carried over, they took it constructively, had two good days of work where we really worked on our execution and our shot selection, and I thought that carried over in a big way, pretty much the whole game."
NU scored 37 points over the final 13:48 of the first half, including Trevor Lakes' three-pointer at the buzzer.
From that point on it became a matter of what high-water marks the Huskers could set.
Alonzo Verge got one, tying the PBA record for assists with 12 as part of a 15-point, six-rebound, 12 assist night. Nebraska's 20 total assists, on 30 field goals, were its most of the season.
Keisei Tominaga led Nebraska with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Bryce McGowens and Derrick Walker each scored 11, with Walker adding four rebounds and three blocked shots.
While it was a positive step, it still wasn't as good as Red Panda's halftime performance. There were 17 Nebraska turnovers leading to 20 KSU points. NU lost the rebounding battle 42-31, and was outscored 10-3 in second-chance points.
But, for the first time since Nov. 27, Nebraska won. Now NU will have to find a way to hang on to that good mojo for the next 11 days. The Huskers won't play again until January 2, when they host Ohio State.
"It's a lot of confidence," said Lay Mayen, who hit a pair of three-pointers. "Whether we win or lose, we try to focus on the next game; just keep pushing and stay confident.
"But that game definitely gave everybody confidence going into the break."
Breidenbach undergoes surgery: Hoiberg announced after the game that freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach underwent successful knee surgery in Los Angeles earlier Wednesday.
While Hoiberg didn't disclose the nature of Breidenbach's injury, he said the freshman will have a 6-to-8-month timetable for recovery.
"We fully expect to have him back for the start of our season next year," Hoiberg said.
Breidenbach originally injured the knee Dec. 7 against Michigan, limping off the court with about 11 minutes left in the game. The 6-foot-10, 227-pounder got several scans and multiple medical opinions on the knee before ultimately undergoing surgery.
