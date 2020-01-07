Huskers stick to the game plan and outlast Iowa in slugfest at Pinnacle Bank Arena

This looked a lot like the last time Nebraska and Iowa played basketball.
A walk-on playing with his hair on fire. The Huskers in throwback jerseys, with their best players playing big. Thorir Thorbjarnarson stepping up with a clutch performance.
And a Nebraska win.
NU scored the first seven points of the game, briefly gave up the lead in the second half, then pushed in front and stayed there for a tight, tense, exciting 76-70 win over the Hawkeyes on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"I just wanted to see us compete and take a step in the right direction, win or lose," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said after the game. "That stuff takes care of itself if you go out and play the right way.
"If you go out and play with that type of effort and intensity, and follow the game plan the way we did, it gives yourself a chance."
Iowa's only lead of the contest came at 51-50 after a Joe Wieskamp three-pointer.
But Nebraska edged back in front less than a minute later and stayed there, with Thorbjarnarson and Dachon Burke taking turns making big plays down the stretch.
What Nebraska didn't do was make free throws, going 5-for-12 over the final 1:20.
But the Huskers did enough to help Fred Hoiberg improve to 5-1 as a coach against Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes.
Thorbjarnarson had 17 points to tie his career high and finished one short of his career best with nine rebounds to lead Nebraska (7-8), which evened its Big Ten record at 2-2 and rebounded from one of its poorer efforts of the season last week against Rutgers.
"It's a hard league. And if you don't come prepared for any of the games, you can get embarrassed," Thorbjarnarson said. "I think the main thing for this team is to be consistent. And you guys have seen that when we play good, we can play with anybody. And when we play bad, we look pretty bad.
"But consistency is the key, and when we all play together we can be pretty good."
Cam Mack finished with 15 points and 10 boards. Burke had 13 points, including a breakaway dunk late as Iowa slapped on a full-court press.
Haanif Cheatham scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half for Nebraska, while Kevin Cross came off the bench to score 11.
Speaking of Cross, he and Yvan Ouedraogo combined for 16 points, 12 rebounds and three assists going against Iowa's frontcourt of 6-foot-11 Luka Garza and 6-10 Ryan Kriener.
Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa, but was 10-for-23 from the field and 1-for-10 from three-point range.
Garza had 16 points and 18 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten), who fell for the fourth straight time in Lincoln. Garza, who averages 22.5 points per game, finished 6.5 below his average and needed 15 shot attempts to reach his 16 points.
Joe Toussaint added 14 points for Iowa.
Nebraska, meanwhile, has another memorable win over the Hawkeyes, to go with a double-overtime victory two seasons ago and last year's miracle rally from a nine-point deficit with 47 second left.
The Huskers didn't need the rally this time, hitting 10 three-pointers and holding Iowa to a 4-for-33 effort from beyond the arc.
Iowa came in shooting 36% from three-point range as a team. According to KenPom's metrics, the Hawkeyes owned the nation's third-most efficient offense coming into Tuesday's game.
Nebraska couldn’t have asked for much more from its first-half performance, leading 38-31 at the break and heading to the locker room to a standing ovation from the PBA crowd.
The Huskers led 7-0 in the opening minutes, and Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was hit with a technical foul less than 3 minutes into the game.
With NU packing the paint, Iowa began by firing away from three-point range.
The Huskers led by as many as 12, led for 18:11 of a possible 20 minutes, and stayed out of major foul trouble against Garza and Kriener.
NU had runs of 14-2 and 8-0 in the half, getting 13 points from Cheatham and eight points and three assists from Mack. Thorbjarnarson chipped in seven points and four boards.
Nebraska built its lead without Jervay Green, who warmed up with the team and was in uniform, but didn’t play in the first half as Lincoln Pius X walk-on Charlie Easley got 8 minutes. Easley played 16 total minutes.
Hoiberg said it was his decision not to play Green, instead going to the lineup that led NU to solid play against Indiana and Purdue.
The move paid off, and Nebraska won at home again against its rival.
"You could feel the energy in there. Iowa is one of our rivals, but we didn't let that disturb us," Burke said. "Take it like a regular game; we have 16 more games left. We came in with energy, we saw the fans from Iowa, we saw our fans, the best fans in the country. And we just took the energy and ran with it."
