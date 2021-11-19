Huskers share the ball, run away with 78-60 win against Idaho State

The Nebraska men's basketball team shared the ball at a season-best clip en route to a 78-60 win against Idaho State on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Huskers had a season-best 18 assists and nine different players scored before the halfway point in the second half. Nebraska's previous high for assists in a game this season was 15 against Creighton on Tuesday, which was a welcome sight after NU recorded 16 total in its first two games of the season.

Derrick Walker led the way with 14 points, including back-to-back scores on Nebraska's first two possessions.

Nebraska went on a 6-0 run in the final 1 minute, 33 seconds of the first half to take a 41-31 lead into halftime, which it ran with against the overmatched Bengals.

The Huskers surged to an 18-point lead with 12 minutes left and held on comfortably from there.

The Huskers improve to 2-2 on the season and will play Southern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.