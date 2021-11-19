Huskers share the ball, run away with 78-60 win against Idaho State

Nebraska's Kobe Webster (10) passes the ball guarded by Idaho State's Brayden Parker in the first half on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Derrick Walker dunks against Idaho State in the first half on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Nebraska men's basketball team shared the ball at a season-best clip en route to a 78-60 win against Idaho State on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Huskers had a season-best 18 assists and nine different players scored before the halfway point in the second half. Nebraska's previous high for assists in a game this season was 15 against Creighton on Tuesday, which was a welcome sight after NU recorded 16 total in its first two games of the season.
Derrick Walker led the way with 14 points, including back-to-back scores on Nebraska's first two possessions.
Nebraska went on a 6-0 run in the final 1 minute, 33 seconds of the first half to take a 41-31 lead into halftime, which it ran with against the overmatched Bengals.
The Huskers surged to an 18-point lead with 12 minutes left and held on comfortably from there.
The Huskers improve to 2-2 on the season and will play Southern on Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Photos: Husker men get back on track with home win over Idaho State
Nebraska's Kobe Webster (10) drives for a layup next to Idaho State's Tarik Cool in the second half on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga shoots under the basket as he is defended by Idaho State's Zach Visenti in the first half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Derrick Walker dunks against Idaho State in the first half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens (left) is defended by Idaho State's Daxton Carr in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Bryce McGowens shoots past Idaho State's Austin Smellie in the first half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher shoots against Idaho State in the first half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. scores against Idaho State in the first half on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga shoots against Idaho State's Tarik Cool (left) and Robert Ford in the second half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg cheers after the team scored a basket against Idaho State in the second half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Lat Mayen (left) embraces teammate Derrick Walker during a game against Idaho State on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (left) does a chest bump with teammate Kobe Webster in the second half during a game against Idaho State on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Lat Mayen shoots during the second half Idaho State on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's C.J. Wilcher (0) grabs a rebound next to Idaho State's Emmit Taylor III in the second half on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Derrick Walker Jr. (13) makes a layup as he is defended by Idaho State's Brayden Parker (25) in the second half on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. tips to control the ball during the second half against Idaho State on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Alonzo Verge Jr. (right) retains control of the ball as he is defended by Idaho State's Daxton Carr in the second half on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
