Huskers seek reversal in three-point fortunes with Rutgers on deck

The Nebraska men's basketball team landed in New Jersey on Friday afternoon as the Big Ten grind continues. Its opponent, Rutgers, is a big, physical team — and it wants to pound the ball into the paint.
The Scarlet Knights also don't shoot it very well from three-point range.
This has been a theme for the Huskers in the month of January, facing opponents that have misfired at a high rate in the days and weeks before playing NU.
What Nebraska hopes changes is what happens when opponents start firing away against the Huskers.
Tip at the Rutgers Athletic Center is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
And when Nebraska takes the court, it will very likely employ a defensive game plan similar to the one used in its previous eight Big Ten games: pack the paint, close out to shooters and make Rutgers win by going over the top.
The problem is, the Huskers' last four opponents have bucked the numbers to do exactly that.
"Teams are shooting the ball well against us right now, and we have to do a better job with urgency," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said Friday. "But at the same time, the way we're built right now, we're last in the conference in blocked shots. We don't have that guy who can stand back there where you stay home with the shooters."
So Nebraska packs the paint. Often, at least three Husker defenders have one foot in the lane at all times during a possession.
The Huskers can't stick on shooters as close as they'd like. They have to close out quickly, and with precision. Sometimes they do. Sometimes they don't.
And sometimes, the other team just hits shots.
During Nebraska's current four-game losing streak, three of the opponents came into the matchup with NU shooting less than 30% from three-point range in January games. The fourth, Northwestern, was shooting 31%.
What happened? Well, this:
You have free articles remaining.
* Northwestern went 8-for-14 from three in the first half against NU, and made a season-high 10 for the game.
* Ohio State, shooting 27% in its previous three games, went 10-for-22 against NU.
* Indiana, which hasn't shot worth a darn all year and is at 23% in January, made six in the first half against Nebraska and finished with eight, one off its season high.
* And most recently Wisconsin, which was at 27% in the month of January, went out and made a school-record 18 triples while shooting 53% from beyond the arc against the Huskers.
It's no secret the Huskers are going to have to pick their poison defensively against most teams. And part of opponents' success certainly comes from the way NU is forced to defend.
But Nebraska has also played the numbers and lost.
"Guys have hit shots that haven't hit shots all year," Hoiberg said, referencing the Indiana game when Hoosiers center Joey Brunk hit a running 17-footer, among other shots. Justin Smith, who had made six threes all season, also knocked one down early in the second half as IU made a game-extending run.
Now here comes Rutgers, perhaps the most physical team in the conference and another NU opponent that struggles from long range.
Indiana is the only Big Ten team that has attempted fewer three-pointers this season than the Scarlet Knights, and it's also the only team that ranks behind the Knights in three-point percentage. Indiana shoots 29.9% from behind the stripe.
Rutgers is at 30.5%. Most of the time the Scarlet Knights don't have to shoot them, with their ability to pound the ball into the post.
That's what happened when the teams met Jan. 3 in Lincoln. Rutgers battered Nebraska with 52 paint points and outrebounded the Huskers 48-31.
"That's the one I was really disappointed in as far as games in the league," Hoiberg said. "I didn't think we matched their physicality. You have to do that. You have to be ready right from the beginning of the game.
"If you're not mentally prepared in this one, stay home."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.