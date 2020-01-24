Huskers seek reversal in three-point fortunes with Rutgers on deck

The Nebraska men's basketball team landed in New Jersey on Friday afternoon as the Big Ten grind continues. Its opponent, Rutgers, is a big, physical team — and it wants to pound the ball into the paint.

The Scarlet Knights also don't shoot it very well from three-point range.

This has been a theme for the Huskers in the month of January, facing opponents that have misfired at a high rate in the days and weeks before playing NU.

What Nebraska hopes changes is what happens when opponents start firing away against the Huskers.

Tip at the Rutgers Athletic Center is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

And when Nebraska takes the court, it will very likely employ a defensive game plan similar to the one used in its previous eight Big Ten games: pack the paint, close out to shooters and make Rutgers win by going over the top.

The problem is, the Huskers' last four opponents have bucked the numbers to do exactly that.