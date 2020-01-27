Huskers remember Bryant, attempt to prepare for Michigan in wake of basketball icon's death

Nebraska and Michigan will play a basketball game Tuesday night.
It's an important one, in the sense that both teams are trying to stop losing streaks, and Michigan is trying to salvage a promising season that has begun to slip away.
But it's also one that will be tinged in sadness for players on both teams — a generation that grew up watching Kobe Bryant and modeling their games after the Lakers legend.
About 24 hours after news of the stunning death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash in the Los Angeles suburbs began creeping into the public's consciousness, Nebraska was wrapping up its final practice at Pinnacle Bank Arena ahead of hosting the Wolverines at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
NU senior guard Haanif Cheatham, who at 23 is the same age as Bryant when the latter led the Lakers to their third consecutive NBA title in 2002, admitted Monday morning it has been difficult for the Huskers to focus on the task at hand.
"It’s something that, it still doesn’t feel real. We were lifting (Sunday), and as soon as we finished lifting we saw the news, and it was devastating man. As soon as I saw that I called my mom right away and told her I loved her. I told my family members I loved them," Cheatham said. "Just because you never know.
"Just for someone like that, who you think can’t go away like that, man, and for it to happen, it’s just something that makes you put life in a different perspective. It makes you just enjoy every moment that you’ve got."
Husker coach Fred Hoiberg, who both played and coached against Bryant during his time in the NBA, spoke for more than four uninterrupted minutes Monday on his memories of Bryant and the feelings his death elicited.
Hoiberg recalled one particular day in his first season of coaching the Chicago Bulls in 2016, when he got to the United Center several hours before his team faced Bryant and the Lakers later that evening.
It was Bryant's final NBA season. The Lakers were going nowhere, on their way to the worst record in franchise history, with less than 30 games left to play. Yet as Hoiberg walked into an otherwise empty arena, there was Bryant, "in a full lather," as Hoiberg put it, getting in a full workout a little more than three hours before tip. The two shared a personal moment on the court and went their separate ways.
"You just don't see that very much any more with today's player," Hoiberg said. "And for him to be out there, and to kind of share a moment in an empty gym with him, was something that I will never forget."
Many of the Huskers posted somber remembrances of Bryant to their social media accounts Sunday and Monday. Freshman forward Yvan Ouedraogo, all of 17 years old, wears No. 24 in part because of Bryant. He posted a photo of the two standing together on his Twitter account Sunday night.
Rest easy legend 🙏🏾😔 pic.twitter.com/IPv2EAYeie— Yvan Ouedraogo (@Yvanouedball) January 26, 2020
Hoiberg said the team got together before Monday morning's practice to talk about Sunday's events. Every player, he said, raised their hand when Hoiberg asked if Bryant was a player they looked up to.
"And as soon as we got done talking about it, we move on. We've got a job to do, to come out and prepare the best we can for this game tomorrow," Hoiberg said. "And for our guys, it was tough. It was somber. We got to practice (and) it was quiet in there, but they really picked it up as practice went on."
Nebraska and Michigan will play a basketball game Tuesday night. Players on both teams will be out there trying to win. And at the same time it will be a group of young men attempting to process the complicated feelings that come with the sudden loss of someone so many of them consider an icon.
"It's a situation where you're going to have to try your hardest to get over it. I don't know how hard or how easy it's going to be, but it's something that you've got to focus on trying to do, day by day," Cheatham said. "The pain's not going to go away. The feelings and the memories aren't going to go away soon. But you've got to do what you can do."
