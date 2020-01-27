Huskers remember Bryant, attempt to prepare for Michigan in wake of basketball icon's death

"Just for someone like that, who you think can’t go away like that, man, and for it to happen, it’s just something that makes you put life in a different perspective. It makes you just enjoy every moment that you’ve got."

Husker coach Fred Hoiberg, who both played and coached against Bryant during his time in the NBA, spoke for more than four uninterrupted minutes Monday on his memories of Bryant and the feelings his death elicited.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hoiberg recalled one particular day in his first season of coaching the Chicago Bulls in 2016, when he got to the United Center several hours before his team faced Bryant and the Lakers later that evening.

It was Bryant's final NBA season. The Lakers were going nowhere, on their way to the worst record in franchise history, with less than 30 games left to play. Yet as Hoiberg walked into an otherwise empty arena, there was Bryant, "in a full lather," as Hoiberg put it, getting in a full workout a little more than three hours before tip. The two shared a personal moment on the court and went their separate ways.

"You just don't see that very much any more with today's player," Hoiberg said. "And for him to be out there, and to kind of share a moment in an empty gym with him, was something that I will never forget."