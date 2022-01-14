Huskers overwhelmed in first five minutes as Purdue rolls to easy win

Nebraska was able to steady itself after the horrific start, and actually outscored the Boilermakers the rest of the half and had a chance to get within 10 late in the opening 20 minutes.

But all 40 minutes count, as the Huskers have learned plenty of times this season.

Seven-foot-4 Zach Edey had 22 points and nine rebounds as Nebraska didn't have an answer for Purdue's monster frontcourt. When Walker went to the bench with two early fouls, Andre came on and was a minus-18 in just five minutes.

Ivey had 17 points for the Boilermakers, who put four players in double figures, had another with nine points, and two more with eight while shooting 49% from the floor.

Keisei Tominaga led Nebraska with 11 points, scoring all his points in the final six minutes. Alonzo Verge and C.J. Wilcher each had 10 points for a Nebraska team that had no players on the current roster who had played in Mackey Arena.

Bryce McGowens scored nine to go with five rebounds, while Walker finished with eight points and four boards in limited minutes.