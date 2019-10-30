Five minutes before tip Wednesday night, the Pinnacle Bank Arena lights went down and Jervay Green skipped onto the floor.
One of the first players Fred Hoiberg and this new Nebraska basketball coaching staff secured for its new roster wore his million-dollar smile and bounced all the way to the layup line.
It was one of the first signs of the new era of Husker hoops.
And then Doane led 8-0 two minutes into the game.
No, it probably wasn't the start Hoiberg or this revamped roster expected. But before long the Huskers had things under control and cruised to a 91-63 exhibition win over Doane.
A team with no expectations with a fan base unsure what to expect got its first taste of life under the lights Wednesday. And in this new offense-first era, it was an old friend who helped NU get control.
Doc Sadler's defense keyed a 26-3 run after NU fell behind. The teams combined to miss their first 18 three-pointers before Dachon Burke broke the drought for Nebraska.
The Huskers scored all 43 of their first-half points in a little more than 16 minutes, and the signs of just what all this will look like began to emerge.
All but three of Nebraska's 68 shot attempts were three-pointers or layups and dunks. It won't be that easy when the Michigan States of the world come calling, but it gave a window into how Hoiberg's pace-and-space style will look when executed properly.
Cam Mack showed off the skills that make him perhaps Nebraska's most intriguing layer by going for five points, seven rebounds and eight assists. He had six boards and seven helpers in the first half.
Dachon Burke, one of Nebraska's two holdovers from last season, led the way with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting. He was joined in double figures by the other returner as Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds.
Freshman Samari Curtis had 12 points and five rebounds. Another freshman, Kevin Cross, delivered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Haanif Cheatham also had 10 points.
It was a night for a fan base and a basketball team to get to know each other. Things start for real on Tuesday against UC Riverside. There will be tougher nights, and better nights ahead.
But everyone has to start somewhere.
