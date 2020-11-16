Huskers' nonconference, Big Ten hoops schedules still up in air less than 10 days before opening day

If you're curious about what the Nebraska men's basketball schedule will look like, you're not the only one.

On Monday, nine days out from the first day Division I teams can play games, with only about six practices left before actual competition starts, NU coach Fred Hoiberg was using phrases such as "relatively confident" and "working out the details" when it comes to who the Huskers will face both in the nonconference and Big Ten portions of their schedule.

"We're relatively confident that we are going to play our first game on the 25th (of November). We're still working out the details on exactly who that will be. We have an idea of who that will be, but we are not 100% sure at this point," Hoiberg said. "We hopefully, in the next 24-48 hours, will be able to put out our nonconference portion of our schedule, but we are still working out the details on exactly who that will be."

Teams are allowed to begin playing games Nov. 25. Hoiberg said the Huskers are still planning to put on their multiteam event, in which they will play two games. There's a game on the schedule against Georgia Tech in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Other than that, pretty much everything is still up in the air less than two weeks before the ball gets tipped.