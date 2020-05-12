Huskers' new 2020 big man Andre grew up playing soccer, but has fallen in love with hoops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska wanted a big man for its 2020 recruiting class.

Now it has one.

The Huskers landed a verbal commitment from three-star forward Eduardo Andre on Tuesday morning, he confirmed to the Journal Star on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-10 Andre played his final season of high school basketball at Compass Prep in Arizona, but spent much of his youth in London.

“I like that Fred Hoiberg coached in the NBA and I really like his system," Eduardo told the Journal Star in a phone interview from Dallas, Texas. "It’s something I feel like I can compete in. They spread out the floor and get out in transition. That really fits my game because I like to run.”

Andre, who has not yet taken a known visit to Nebraska due to the coronavirus pandemic, was able to take a virtual visit with the coaching staff a couple of days ago and that helped his decision to pick the Huskers over offers from San Diego State, Texas A&M, Maryland, Illinois and others.