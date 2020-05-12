Huskers' new 2020 big man Andre grew up playing soccer, but has fallen in love with hoops

Nebraska wanted a big man for its 2020 recruiting class.
Now it has one.
The Huskers landed a verbal commitment from three-star forward Eduardo Andre on Tuesday morning, he confirmed to the Journal Star on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-10 Andre played his final season of high school basketball at Compass Prep in Arizona, but spent much of his youth in London.
“I like that Fred Hoiberg coached in the NBA and I really like his system," Eduardo told the Journal Star in a phone interview from Dallas, Texas. "It’s something I feel like I can compete in. They spread out the floor and get out in transition. That really fits my game because I like to run.”
Andre, who has not yet taken a known visit to Nebraska due to the coronavirus pandemic, was able to take a virtual visit with the coaching staff a couple of days ago and that helped his decision to pick the Huskers over offers from San Diego State, Texas A&M, Maryland, Illinois and others.
Andre's pledge means Nebraska has filled all of its scholarships for the upcoming season. He joins junior college transfers Lat Mayan and Teddy Allen in Nebraska's 2020 class along with transfers Trey McGowens, Kobe King and Kobe Webster. He said he understands that there will be challenges associated with being the only true freshman on Nebraska's roster.
“I just feel like I’ll be OK as long as I work. Yes, it’s going to be hard, but I know myself and as long as I work I should be good.”
Andre is a relative newcomer to the game of basketball. He grew up playing soccer in London but moved the United States and picked up hoops around the time he was 14 or 15 years old.
“I just kept with it and kept getting better and better and fell in love with the game," he said.
The Huskers had targeted a big man all along for the 2020 class, but recently lost out on four-star Adama Sanogo. Now they've got a final piece to the puzzle in place.
Meet Nebraska's five-man Signing Day group
TEDDY ALLEN
Measurables: 6-foot-5, 200 pounds.
Position: Wing.
Date committed: Dec. 17, 2019.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: The 2017 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year spent one season at West Virginia, where he averaged 7.0 points and 2.7 points per game on a Sweet 16 team. Then, after one year at Wichita State before he was dismissed from the team, Allen landed at Western Nebraska Community College. There, he led the country in scoring at 31.4 points per game while shooting 51% from the field and 37% from three-point range.
LAT MAYEN
Measurables: 6-foot-9, 205 pounds.
Position: Forward.
Date committed: Dec. 31, 2019.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: Mayen was the No. 1-rated prospect out of Australia in 2017, but played just 17 games in two seasons at TCU while battling injuries. He was a first-team all-conference performer for Chipola College this season, averaging 11.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Mayen shot 47% from the field and 38% from three-point range for Chipola.
KOBE KING
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 205 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: Feb. 26, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? No, but will apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: King was Wisconsin's leading scorer before announcing Jan. 29 that he was leaving the program. He averaged 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19 games for the Badgers. In nine Big Ten games, his scoring average jumped to 12.6 points per game on 52% shooting, though he struggled from three-point range, shooting 25%.
KOBE WEBSTER
Measurables: 6-feet, 170 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: March 14, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? Yes.
Years of eligibility: One.
Background: A big-time scorer in three seasons at Western Illinois, Webster comes to Nebraska as a graduate transfer after earning his undergrad degree in three years. Webster averaged 17.1 points per game this season after averaging 17.0 last season and 15.9 as a freshman. He won't have to carry that same load in Lincoln, but he still gives the Huskers a 37% career three-point shooter.
TREY McGOWENS
Measurables: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: April 4, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? No.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: One of the most sought-after transfers available, McGowens joins King as top-10 transfers signing with Nebraska. A top-100 recruit out of high school, McGowens averaged more than 11 points per game in each of his two seasons at Pitt, and led the team in minutes played this season. He'll give NU a battle-tested player at the point guard spot.
