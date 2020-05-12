You are the owner of this article.
Huskers' new 2020 big man Andre grew up playing soccer, but has fallen in love with hoops
Eduardo Andre

Eduardo Andre, a 6-foot-11 center from Chandler, Arizona, committed to Nebraska on Tuesday.

 247Sports

Nebraska wanted a big man for its 2020 recruiting class. 

Now it has one. 

The Huskers landed a verbal commitment from three-star forward Eduardo Andre on Tuesday morning, he confirmed to the Journal Star on Tuesday morning. The 6-foot-10 Andre played his final season of high school basketball at Compass Prep in Arizona, but spent much of his youth in London.

“I like that Fred Hoiberg coached in the NBA and I really like his system," Eduardo told the Journal Star in a phone interview from Dallas, Texas. "It’s something I feel like I can compete in. They spread out the floor and get out in transition. That really fits my game because I like to run.”

Andre, who has not yet taken a known visit to Nebraska due to the coronavirus pandemic, was able to take a virtual visit with the coaching staff a couple of days ago and that helped his decision to pick the Huskers over offers from San Diego State, Texas A&M, Maryland, Illinois and others. 

Andre's pledge means Nebraska has filled all of its scholarships for the upcoming season. He joins junior college transfers Lat Mayan and Teddy Allen in Nebraska's 2020 class along with transfers Trey McGowens, Kobe King and Kobe Webster. He said he understands that there will be challenges associated with being the only true freshman on Nebraska's roster. 

Watch now: Check out the newest Husker in action

“I just feel like I’ll be OK as long as I work. Yes, it’s going to be hard, but I know myself and as long as I work I should be good.”

Andre is a relative newcomer to the game of basketball. He grew up playing soccer in London but moved the United States and picked up hoops around the time he was 14 or 15 years old. 

“I just kept with it and kept getting better and better and fell in love with the game," he said. 

The Huskers had targeted a big man all along for the 2020 class, but recently lost out on four-star Adama Sanogo. Now they've got a final piece to the puzzle in place. 

This story will be updated.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

