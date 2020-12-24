Huskers more than happy to play on Christmas Day, especially during a trying year

"I know a lot of people have talked about the mental health component, trying to keep them upbeat; trying to keep them occupied; trying to keep them as busy as we possibly can with no school right now," Hoiberg said. "Our guys know that we’re here for them, and we’ll do everything that we can to get them through this time and to hopefully make them as comfortable as possible."

There isn't a lot of comfort in playing in the Big Ten, no matter the day, and No. 19 Michigan presents another challenge as the Huskers try to break a conference losing streak that has reached 17 games, 18 if you include the loss to Indiana in last season's Big Ten Tournament.

"Our guys know it. They watch. They’ve been seeing what’s been going on in our league to this point early on in the season. They know, they understand it’s going to be a grind every time you step on the floor," Hoiberg said. " The importance of taking care of your body, getting the proper rest, putting the right things in your body, preparing as well as you can to go out there and compete and hopefully give yourself a chance.

"We’re looking for 40 consistent minutes of basketball if we want a chance to win games."

