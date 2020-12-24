Huskers more than happy to play on Christmas Day, especially during a trying year

It's been a grind for the Nebraka men's basketball team, which first got back together in June for offseason workouts, and has been operating in its own little bubble pretty much every day since.
And while many around the world will do their best to celebrate the Christmas holiday Friday, the Huskers will be back at it, hosting Michigan at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
For a lot of NU's players, it will be the first time they haven't seen their families on Christmas. In a year when isolation has become the norm, that certainly has to weigh on the hearts and minds of everyone from freshman Elijah Wood to senior Thorir Thorbjarnarson.
But the Huskers are also anxious to get on the court.
"I think not seeing your family is definitely tough, but this is what we signed up for," NU graduate transfer guard Kobe Webster said. "We all have dreams of playing on Christmas one day at the next level. So having that opportunity (to) play over the holidays, all the fans watching us back home, we’re definitely all excited about that.
"We’re just excited that we have basketball season with the COVID stuff going on. So we’re definitely looking forward to it."
Nebraska has played one Christmas Day game in its history, a 71-58 win in 2014 over Ohio at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii.
For most of the eight Big Ten programs playing on Christmas, it's a similar story. Nebraska-Michigan, set for a 5 p.m. tip on BTN, will be the third of four Big Ten games on Christmas Day.
The games were scheduled this fall, when it looked as though the NBA might not play on Christmas — a day the league has traditionally filled with games.
Now, though, the Huskers and Wolverines will be going up against a Brooklyn Nets-Boston Celtics game, and will wrap up shortly before the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers tip off.
"It is a strange time, (but) I do know our guys are excited to play on Christmas," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "When you're a basketball player, when you grow up, you watch Christmas Day games all the time. Generally it's the NBA.
"It is something where we wanted to keep our guys occupied and keep them busy over the holidays because of the fact that they couldn't go home and see their families."
Hoiberg has coached twice on Christmas Day while leading the Chicago Bulls, going 1-1. Between him and Michigan coach Juwan Howard, that's a lot of Christmas basketball on each team's bench.
And with several college football teams opting not to play in bowl games and instead head home for the holidays (including the one headquartered not far from where the Husker hoops team calls home), Nebraska will file into an empty Pinnacle on Friday afternoon and lace ’em up.
"I know a lot of people have talked about the mental health component, trying to keep them upbeat; trying to keep them occupied; trying to keep them as busy as we possibly can with no school right now," Hoiberg said. "Our guys know that we’re here for them, and we’ll do everything that we can to get them through this time and to hopefully make them as comfortable as possible."
There isn't a lot of comfort in playing in the Big Ten, no matter the day, and No. 19 Michigan presents another challenge as the Huskers try to break a conference losing streak that has reached 17 games, 18 if you include the loss to Indiana in last season's Big Ten Tournament.
"Our guys know it. They watch. They’ve been seeing what’s been going on in our league to this point early on in the season. They know, they understand it’s going to be a grind every time you step on the floor," Hoiberg said. " The importance of taking care of your body, getting the proper rest, putting the right things in your body, preparing as well as you can to go out there and compete and hopefully give yourself a chance.
"We’re looking for 40 consistent minutes of basketball if we want a chance to win games."
