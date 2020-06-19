Huskers lose UW transfer King; add commit from high school guard Elijah Wood

Nebraska's 2020 recruiting class changed shape quickly on Friday.
First, Wisconsin transfer wing Kobe King is no longer planning on attending NU or playing for the Huskers, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg announced in a news release.
"Kobe King has informed us that he will not be attending the University of Nebraska for personal reasons," Hoiberg said in a short statement. "We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Then the Huskers added a commitment from 6-foot-5 guard Elijah Wood out of Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia. Wood signed with Rhode Island in November as a 2020 recruit, then withdrew and was going to reclassify to 2021 before King's departure dropped an opportunity in his lap that he couldn't pass up.
"It feels great that I can finally get to school," Wood told the Journal Star, noting that he's planning on getting from his home in Maryland to Lincoln in the next week or so. "I feel like I'm getting into a great environment with a great coaching staff and a winning culture. We're about to turn things around and I can't wait to show everyone."
King, a 6-4 La Crosse, Wisconsin, native, averaged 10 points per game for the Badgers in 2019-20 over 19 contests before deciding to leave the team in the middle of the season.
About a month later, in February, King verbally committed to Nebraska.
In recent days, though, it's been reported that he was one of a couple of players who had not yet reported to campus.
"He is a tough, versatile guard who can score in a variety of ways and is a very good finisher at the rim. Kobe is a hard-nosed defender and can guard multiple positions," Hoiberg said when King signed this spring. "He knows how to win and what it takes to be successful in the Big Ten Conference. Kobe has a great work ethic and will continue to enhance his overall game."
The plan was for King to apply for a waiver granting him immediate eligibility this year, which would have left him two seasons to play at NU.
Within hours of King's departure, the Huskers added a commitment from Wood.
Wood was previously committed to Tulane and then Rhode Island as a high school prospect out of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High in Potomac, Maryland. At URI, he signed as a 2020 prospect but then got out of his National Letter of Intent and decided instead to reclassify to the 2021 class and attend Hargrave for a postgraduate year.
He first reported an offer from Nebraska on May 1 as a 2021 recruit — NU was the first to offer him for that year and had been recruiting him since then — but then King didn't make it to Lincoln and suddenly the Huskers had an immediate opening.
"My prep school was maybe going to have some coaching changes and then Nebraska came in and said, 'We can take you now,'" Wood said. "It was really a no-brainer because it's a great situation to be in."
Wood joins a transfer-heavy group that includes Kobe Webster from Western Illinois, Trey McGowens (Pittsburgh), Trevor Lakes (D-II University of Indianapolis) and junior college players Lat Mayen (Chipola College) and Teddy Allen (Western Nebraska) plus incoming freshman forward Eduardo Andre.
Wood said he considers himself a point guard, but he can play multiple spots.
"I like to pass, but I can also be versatile," he said. "I can play the two, the three; it really just depends on what the coach needs. My main position is the one or the two, but I just want to do whatever it takes to win."
