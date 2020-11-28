Huskers lock down on defense to get past North Dakota State

The Nebraska men's basketball team bolted to a 19-4 lead and clamped down on defense in the second half to knock off North Dakota State 79-57 on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Teddy Allen scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to lead the Huskers (2-1). Trey McGowens added 19 points and five rebounds, and Dalano Banton finished just short of a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Nebraska's defense held NDSU (0-2) to 6-for-34 shooting in the second half, outscoring the Bison 36-21 after halftime.

The defensive effort was led largely by Allen, who nabbed five more steals and pulled down seven rebounds. Through three games, Allen has 13 steals. He came into Saturday 10th in the nation in steals per game, averaging four per in Nebraska's first two contests.

Lincoln East grad Sam Griesel had nine points and 12 rebounds for North Dakota State.

