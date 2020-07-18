Huskers hoops taking it slow in return to practice court for summer workouts

For maybe the only time while Fred Hoiberg is the coach, the Nebraska men's basketball team is going slow.
The Huskers can officially return to the practice floor beginning Monday for the first supervised summer workouts in a revamped offseason schedule necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But don't expect NU to go full-bore out of the gate.
"I’m excited. I’m excited to start working with our players on Monday. They’ve done a really good job, to this point, of coming in with their voluntary workouts, and they’ve done a great job in the weight room," Hoiberg told the Journal Star earlier this week. "It’s just, unfortunately at this point, we have not been able to do anything hands-on with the players on the floor. But they’ve been getting in some good, quality work to this point."
While Nebraska's players have mostly been back on campus and in the weight room for the past several weeks, Monday will mark the first time the team can be on the court together in any official capacity since the March 11 Big Ten tournament game against Indiana.
The players have been under the charge of strength coach Tim Wilson and head trainer R.J. Pietig during voluntary workouts, and much like football was in the early stages of its return, the coaching staff's contact with the team has been limited.
It was a different world back in March, and the Huskers are just one of the groups that has had to make dramatic adjustments in the months since.
Hoiberg, though, said he was happy with how his players have handled the changes.
"The thing I’ve really loved about this group is, they’ve lived in the gym. They want to come back multiple times, but we’ve really tried to be smart with it. ... We’re really just trying to take it step-by-step, incrementally," Hoiberg said. "Losing all that time, we're really trying to reduce the risk of injury based on that, and that’s been really good. The guys have really bought into it."
Nebraska won't have its entire roster on the floor together for at least the first couple of weeks of workouts, for several reasons.
One, Hoiberg said all of Nebraska's roster, save for Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo, is in Lincoln. The only two returning starters from last year remain in Iceland, and France, respectively, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, with no clear timetable on when they will be able to return.
And two, NU will focus on skill work in small groups early on in workouts, while keeping a sharp eye on the health of its players. The most likely scenario will see players who are roommates coming in to work out together, one group at a time.
"So if somebody does come down with COVID, we don't have to shut the whole team down," Hoiberg said. "We would just have to shut down one of the groups."
Hoiberg said that so far, no Husker basketball players or staff have had a positive COVID-19 test, and the team would get tested again before starting workouts. Things have gone well enough on that front, Hoiberg, said, that no one has so much as shown any potential coronavirus symptoms.
If the early workouts go well, Hoiberg said, Nebraska will gradually work in 3-on-3 work and start introducing its system. The hope is to eventually get to 5-on-5 later in the process.
Per the NCAA, basketball players can participate in up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and skill instruction. The skill instruction cannot exceed more than four hours per week.
That limited time with coaches means players getting into the gym voluntarily takes on added importance. And that hasn't been a problem for Nebraska's revamped roster, Hoiberg said.
"It’s been a great group for the fact that we’ve had to slow them down — not kick them in the butt to get in the gym, but almost tell them, 'You’re done. You’ve got to get out of here,'" Hoiberg said. "But they’ve bought into that, and I think they’re at a good place right now, at least according to our sports scientists, and our strength coach, Tim Wilson, and our trainer R.J."
Getting back to Lincoln and into the Huskers' "bubble," so to speak, has provided other benefits as well.
"The biggest thing that has come of this for the guys being able to be back is, it puts them on a schedule and gives them some structure. And that was very important," Hoiberg said. "Especially for a lot of our players that came from areas where gyms were not open and they didn’t have access to weight rooms, and did not have a lot with nutrition as far as making sure the right things were going in their bodies.
"So just to have them back has been really good. It’s been beneficial for us and them to have them back on campus."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
