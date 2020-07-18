Huskers hoops taking it slow in return to practice court for summer workouts

Hoiberg, though, said he was happy with how his players have handled the changes.

"The thing I’ve really loved about this group is, they’ve lived in the gym. They want to come back multiple times, but we’ve really tried to be smart with it. ... We’re really just trying to take it step-by-step, incrementally," Hoiberg said. "Losing all that time, we're really trying to reduce the risk of injury based on that, and that’s been really good. The guys have really bought into it."

Nebraska won't have its entire roster on the floor together for at least the first couple of weeks of workouts, for several reasons.

One, Hoiberg said all of Nebraska's roster, save for Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Yvan Ouedraogo, is in Lincoln. The only two returning starters from last year remain in Iceland, and France, respectively, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, with no clear timetable on when they will be able to return.

And two, NU will focus on skill work in small groups early on in workouts, while keeping a sharp eye on the health of its players. The most likely scenario will see players who are roommates coming in to work out together, one group at a time.