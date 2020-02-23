Huskers hoops has yet to find the right formula coming out of locker room in 11-game losing streak

Fred Hoiberg has tried it all.
He's yelled. He's kicked (a table). He's encouraged. He's showed film. He'll probably try something else Monday night when the Nebraska men's basketball team takes on Illinois.
But no matter what tactics the Huskers try in the locker room, they haven't translated to the court in the second half.
"I wish one of them I could say has worked better than another, but obviously second halves have been the issue for us," the head coach said Sunday as his team prepared to travel to Illinois.
In 11 straight games, the Huskers have trailed at halftime. In seven of those games, the deficit has been five points or fewer.
Nebraska has lost all 11 — the longest single-season losing streak in program history — and the Huskers have fallen behind by at least 14 points in the second half in each of them.
"And it seems to be when we miss an easy one or we don't finish a play, it just affects our energy going back the other direction," Hoiberg said. "And then we dig a 10- or 12-point hole, and now we start chasing rebounds.
"So it's all those little things that we continue to try and harp on and continue to try and get better at, but we've got to go out and do it. That's the bottom line."
You have free articles remaining.
Oddly enough, Nebraska's two largest halftime deficits in its current losing streak are a 15-point gap at Northwestern and the 13-point hole at Maryland.
In both games, the Huskers clawed back and had shot attempts to either tie (Northwestern) or win (Maryland) in the final 12 seconds. And in both games, NU appeared to be on the wrong end of a whistle, or lack thereof, that would have given it another chance.
So maybe the key, then, is to just give up the big run in the first half?
Of course, that's not the answer. Hoiberg has been preaching all season the need for NU to play a full, consistent 40 minutes. Nebraska's deficiencies in the depth and talent departments in a deep Big Ten make the margin for error razor-thin already.
If the Huskers don't play at a high enough level for 40 minutes, or close to it, the trouble piles up in a hurry.
"You look at our last five games, our (shooting) percentages have been very poor from all over the floor," Hoiberg said. "So just continue to try and trust and play together, and go out there and try to play a complete 40-minute game."
It's probably no coincidence that in the last game NU won, it led Iowa 38-31 at the half before winning 76-70.
Now Nebraska will try again against an Illinois team still in the thick of a tightly packed Big Ten race. The Illini (17-9, 9-6 Big Ten) are half a game out of a tie for second and 2.5 games back of first-place Maryland as the regular season enters its final two weeks.
Illinois boasts the Big Ten's top scoring defense in league games, allowing 63.1 points per game. Meanwhile, Nebraska is shooting 39% from the field and 26.4% from three-point range over its last five games.
"You have to be strong with the ball and strong with the decision-making," junior Thorir Thorbjarnarson said. "They do a good job with pressuring and keeping pressure on the passing lanes and on the ball."
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.