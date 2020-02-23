Huskers hoops has yet to find the right formula coming out of locker room in 11-game losing streak

"So it's all those little things that we continue to try and harp on and continue to try and get better at, but we've got to go out and do it. That's the bottom line."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oddly enough, Nebraska's two largest halftime deficits in its current losing streak are a 15-point gap at Northwestern and the 13-point hole at Maryland.

In both games, the Huskers clawed back and had shot attempts to either tie (Northwestern) or win (Maryland) in the final 12 seconds. And in both games, NU appeared to be on the wrong end of a whistle, or lack thereof, that would have given it another chance.

So maybe the key, then, is to just give up the big run in the first half?

Of course, that's not the answer. Hoiberg has been preaching all season the need for NU to play a full, consistent 40 minutes. Nebraska's deficiencies in the depth and talent departments in a deep Big Ten make the margin for error razor-thin already.

If the Huskers don't play at a high enough level for 40 minutes, or close to it, the trouble piles up in a hurry.

"You look at our last five games, our (shooting) percentages have been very poor from all over the floor," Hoiberg said. "So just continue to try and trust and play together, and go out there and try to play a complete 40-minute game."