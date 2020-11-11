Husker hoops signs two, and could get more good news Friday as McGowens decision looms

Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class picked up signatures from two players already committed to Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers.
And there could be one more huge addition on the way.
After getting National Letters of Intent from commits Keisei Tominaga and Wilhelm Breidenbach, Nebraska also learned Wednesday that Bryce McGowens, a five-star, top-25 national recruit, would choose between the Huskers and Georgia on Friday.
That means in 48 hours' time, Nebraska men's basketball will know if it has its first five-star high school recruit of the recruiting service era in the fold.
It would be the biggest cherry possible on top of an already promising class. Breidenbach currently is either the highest or second-highest ranked recruit in program history, depending on the recruiting service. He would bump down a spot should McGowens commit, and give the Huskers two top-100 players in the 2021 group. Tominaga is considered one of the best junior college shooters in the nation.
A McGowens commitment would almost certainly push NU's 2021 recruiting class into the top half of the Big Ten, and near the top 40 nationally. It would also put the Huskers one over the allotted 13-scholarship limit for 2021. Big Ten rules allow teams to over-sign by one player in a recruiting class.
Not bad for a team that won seven games in Fred Hoiberg's first season.
Tominaga, a native of Japan who committed to NU on Thanksgiving Day in 2019, was the first to return his signed National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. He is the first Japanese player to sign with Husker hoops.
"Keisei is one of the more unique signees in program history," Hoiberg said of Tominaga in a news release. "He's nicknamed 'The Japanese Steph Curry' and is truly an elite three-point shooter with unlimited range and a quick release."
Tominaga is starting his second season at Ranger College in Texas after making a splash last season during his first go-round in American basketball.
The 6-foot-2 guard, who hails from Moriyama Nagoya Aichi, Japan, averaged 16.8 points per game while shooting 55% from the field and 47.9% from three-point range in 2019-20. He was named the Northern Texas Junior College Athletic Conference freshman of the year as Ranger went 28-3 and spent time as the No. 1-ranked junior college team in the country.
Tominaga had 11 20-point games in 2019-20, scoring a season-high 34 with eight three-pointers against Victoria College.
Tominaga is a bit of a celebrity in his home country after a prolific high school career. As a senior, he averaged 39.8 points per game for Sakuragaoka Gakuen High School at the All-Japan championship, and has also played in Japan's national team system.
He has nearly 18,000 Twitter followers and more than 21,000 followers on Instagram.
Tominaga's father, Hiroyuki, was a center for the Japan national team and played in the 1998 FIBA World Championship.
Nebraska received Breidenbach's National Letter of Intent a few hours after Tominaga's.
The 6-foot-9, 21-pound forward is ranked as the No. 133 player in the nation by Rivals and No. 92 by 247Sports, which has him as a four-star recruit in its composite rankings. ESPN ranks him as the No. 53 player in the class.
"Wilhelm brings a skill set that translates well to the uptempo system we play," Hoiberg said in a news release. "He runs the floor well, has the ability to play inside out and is a physical player who can easily step out to the perimeter and stretch the defense. One of the things that stands out when you watch him is his energy level he plays with. He is relentless and is not afraid to make the hustle plays that help his team win."
A California native, Breidenbach has been near the top of Nebraska’s recruiting board since NU first offered him in June 2019, just two months after Hoiberg was hired at Nebraska.
According to research from ESPN, Breidenbach is the fourth ESPN top-100 prospect to commit to Fred Hoiberg. The other three — Georges Niang, Monte Morris and Matt Thomas — all starred for Hoiberg at Iowa State before making it to the NBA.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!