The Nebraska men's basketball team built a 24-point halftime lead, then gave nearly all of it back before hanging on for a 73-70 win over Silute BC Thursday in Italy.
The Huskers outscored the Lithuanian club 31-7 in the second quarter to take a 53-29 lead into the break, hitting seven three-pointers in the first 20 minutes.
But NU didn't score for the first four minutes of the third quarter as BC Silute began climbing back into the game. The Huskers were outscored 41-20 in the second half.
Nebraska will spend the next three days traveling and sightseeing before playing its final game of the trip Monday against Italian Select.
