Huskers' Green conundrum a key subplot as season moves forward

Nebraska shot 52% in the second half, and after Iowa rallied to take its only lead, quickly reestablished its advantage and held on. Matej Kavas, who played all seven of his minutes in the first half, was the only other Husker to see the floor.

"We’ve played four league games now, and we’ve played three really good games — probably three of our better games of the season. The disappointment was Rutgers. But give Rutgers credit: they had a lot to do with that game," Hoiberg said. "But for us to come out and bounce back with a big win, I just wanted to see us compete.

"I just wanted to see us compete and take a step in the right direction, win or lose. That stuff takes care of itself if you go out and play the right way. If you go out and play with that type of effort and intensity, and follow the game plan the way we did, it gives yourself a chance."

Is a rotation of six scholarship players and a walk-on sustainable for at least 17 more Big Ten games? Almost certainly not. Legs get tired. Guys get sick. Ankles get rolled. The talent gap adds up.

Nebraska will almost certainly need Green at some point, and the 6-foot-3 guard will have to be ready despite what has to have been a deeply disappointing start to his Nebraska career.