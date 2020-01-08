Huskers' Green conundrum a key subplot as season moves forward

It seems simple on the surface. But these things rarely are simple.
Nebraska looks like a better basketball team when Jervay Green is not on the court, and the numbers back it up: the Huskers are 2-1 in games in which the junior college transfer doesn't play. All three games have come against Big Ten foes, and the lone loss was by six points in overtime on the road.
This is in no way meant to disparage Green, who turned an outstanding high school career into a pair of high-scoring seasons at Western Nebraska Community College and a scholarship to a Big Ten program, not to mention recruiting interest from Gonzaga, Oregon and others. The guy can play basketball.
But NU has discovered a lineup that works against conference foes, and that begs an important question: Just how does one of the most important pieces of Fred Hoiberg's first team at Nebraska fit going forward?
Hoiberg told Green before the Iowa game Tuesday that the junior wouldn't play and Nebraska would roll with the rotation that nearly got it a win at Indiana and beat Purdue by 14 points.
The Huskers responded with one of their best efforts of the season, trailing for just 38 seconds in a 76-70 win over an Iowa team that last week was in The Associated Press Top 25.
"It’s just a decision I made before the game. We went back to the rotation where we played two of our better games of the season against Purdue and against Indiana. I had a talk with him before the game that that was the direction I was going to go in this one," Hoiberg said after the Iowa win. "I thought everybody that stepped on the floor made a contribution tonight."
In the three games in which Green hasn't played, Nebraska is scoring 78.6 points per game and allowing 74. In the Huskers' other 12 contests, NU is 5-7, scoring 72.5 points per game and allowing 75.1, with losses to UC Riverside, Southern Utah, North Dakota and a 17-point home loss to Rutgers among the defeats.
Hoiberg hasn't gone into great detail about Green's absence, whether it be his suspension for the Indiana and Purdue games or why Nebraska has been more efficient without him on the floor.
You have free articles remaining.
But there might be something to be said for more clearly defined roles.
In the second half of Tuesday's game, Nebraska played seven players — point guard Cam Mack played all 20 minutes; freshmen Yvan Ouedraogo and Kevin Cross manned the post, each playing exactly 10 minutes; and Lincoln Pius X walk-on Charlie Easley took turns spelling Haanif Cheatham, Dachon Burke and Thorir Thorbjarnarson.
Nebraska shot 52% in the second half, and after Iowa rallied to take its only lead, quickly reestablished its advantage and held on. Matej Kavas, who played all seven of his minutes in the first half, was the only other Husker to see the floor.
"We’ve played four league games now, and we’ve played three really good games — probably three of our better games of the season. The disappointment was Rutgers. But give Rutgers credit: they had a lot to do with that game," Hoiberg said. "But for us to come out and bounce back with a big win, I just wanted to see us compete.
"I just wanted to see us compete and take a step in the right direction, win or lose. That stuff takes care of itself if you go out and play the right way. If you go out and play with that type of effort and intensity, and follow the game plan the way we did, it gives yourself a chance."
Is a rotation of six scholarship players and a walk-on sustainable for at least 17 more Big Ten games? Almost certainly not. Legs get tired. Guys get sick. Ankles get rolled. The talent gap adds up.
Nebraska will almost certainly need Green at some point, and the 6-foot-3 guard will have to be ready despite what has to have been a deeply disappointing start to his Nebraska career.
Green has shown flashes of the player Nebraska thought he could be this season, scoring 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting against Southern, and adding four rebounds and six assists. He played a critical role in NU's comeback win over Washington State, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
But in seven games after the Washington State win, Nebraska went 2-5 as Green shot 30% from the field and 24% from three-point range. In the 12 games he's played, Green is averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
There's also the case of Burke's production. The junior guard is shooting 57% from the field, 50% from three-point range and averaging 18.6 points per game with Green out. When Green plays, those numbers drop to 35%, 25% and 10.6 points per game.
Nebraska will play four of its next five games on the road. The schedule is unforgiving, and will be until time runs out on this season. The Huskers will need all the help they can get. To Green's credit, he seemed engaged on the bench Tuesday, cheering his teammates' successes.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.