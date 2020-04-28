Huskers get commitment from Division II sharpshooter Trevor Lakes

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has picked up the services of a sharp-shooting former NCAA Division II forward.
Trevor Lakes, the leading scorer at the University of Indianapolis for the past two seasons, committed to the Huskers Tuesday morning.
Currently, Lakes will have to sit out next season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules before having one season of eligibility remaining.
Lakes chose Nebraska over a host of schools, including a scholarship offer from Xavier. Illinois and Wichita State, among others, had also shown interest. The Huskers offered Lakes a scholarship on April 14.
His commitment means Nebraska has filled 12 of its 13 scholarships available for next season. NU will now focus its recruiting efforts on filling that final scholarship with a big man, and is still one of the favorites to land top 50 forward Adama Sanogo, who recently narrowed his list to six schools.
A 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, Lakes is a nearly 41% career three-point shooter who attempted 577 threes in his three seasons with UIndy.
Those attempts add up to 77% of his total field goal attempts in his career.
Lakes led the Greyhounds in scoring each of the last two seasons. In 2019-20, he averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game for a team that averaged 83 points per game and went 24-6 while finishing the season ranked No. 15 in the NCAA Division II coaches poll.
The Lebanon, Indiana, native also led UIndy in scoring in 2018-19 at 14.1 points per game.
His 235 career made three-pointers and 577 attempts each rank fifth all-time at Indianapolis.
In 2019-20, Lakes shot 39.8% from three on 254 attempts, and made multiple three-pointers in all but two games. He had two games of seven made triples. He was also an 80% free throw shooter.
