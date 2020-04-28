Huskers get commitment from Division II sharpshooter Trevor Lakes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska men’s basketball team has picked up the services of a sharp-shooting former NCAA Division II forward.

Trevor Lakes, the leading scorer at the University of Indianapolis for the past two seasons, committed to the Huskers Tuesday morning.

Currently, Lakes will have to sit out next season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules before having one season of eligibility remaining.

Lakes chose Nebraska over a host of schools, including a scholarship offer from Xavier. Illinois and Wichita State, among others, had also shown interest. The Huskers offered Lakes a scholarship on April 14.

His commitment means Nebraska has filled 12 of its 13 scholarships available for next season. NU will now focus its recruiting efforts on filling that final scholarship with a big man, and is still one of the favorites to land top 50 forward Adama Sanogo, who recently narrowed his list to six schools.

A 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward, Lakes is a nearly 41% career three-point shooter who attempted 577 threes in his three seasons with UIndy.

Those attempts add up to 77% of his total field goal attempts in his career.