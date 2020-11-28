Huskers forming defensive identity as they use lopsided second half to sprint away from North Dakota State

Nebraska (2-1) forced 17 turnovers, the first time in three games the Huskers haven't forced at least 20. And other than the final 10 minutes of the first half, when North Dakota State scored 27 of its 57 points, NU was stifling on the defensive end despite being outrebounded 51-42 and giving up 24 second-chance points.

Nebraska's 14 steals per game through three games is the third-best total in the nation. In the past decade, the Huskers have had double-digit steals in three consecutive games just once, in 2016-17.

"We've been really active. When we're shrunk in our gaps, that's when we get a lot of those deflections. And as you know with Doc's (Sadler) teams it's all about trying to keep the ball out of the paint," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "When we stay in our gaps, and we keep them out of the paint, we really give them one option... When we keep it tight, we are a pretty darn effective team."

Teddy Allen scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to lead the Huskers (2-1). McGowens added 19 points and five rebounds, one game after going scoreless for just the second time in his college career.

And Dalano Banton finished just short of a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.