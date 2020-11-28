Huskers forming defensive identity as they use lopsided second half to sprint away from North Dakota State

Three games into the season, and the Nebraska men’s basketball team might be establishing an identity.
As a team that can rely on its defense.
The Huskers limited North Dakota State to 6-for-34 shooting in the second half, and turned that defense into offense over the final 10 minutes, to pull away for a 79-57 win Saturday in the final game of the Golden Window Classic at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
For the second time in its first three games, NU held its opponent to fewer than 60 points.
And through the first three games of the season, the Huskers have allowed 181 total points — 37 fewer overall and more than 12 per game than the same point last season.
"Going into the season, we knew we were really versatile, and we would be able to use our length on the defensive end," NU guard Trey McGowens said. "Just being in the passing lanes and ball pressure, that is something that coach preaches, especially how athletic we are and just the length we have.
"Even when our offense didn’t go well, especially against Nevada, defensively we were good."
Nebraska (2-1) forced 17 turnovers, the first time in three games the Huskers haven't forced at least 20. And other than the final 10 minutes of the first half, when North Dakota State scored 27 of its 57 points, NU was stifling on the defensive end despite being outrebounded 51-42 and giving up 24 second-chance points.
Nebraska's 14 steals per game through three games is the third-best total in the nation. In the past decade, the Huskers have had double-digit steals in three consecutive games just once, in 2016-17.
"We've been really active. When we're shrunk in our gaps, that's when we get a lot of those deflections. And as you know with Doc's (Sadler) teams it's all about trying to keep the ball out of the paint," NU coach Fred Hoiberg said. "When we stay in our gaps, and we keep them out of the paint, we really give them one option... When we keep it tight, we are a pretty darn effective team."
Teddy Allen scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half to lead the Huskers (2-1). McGowens added 19 points and five rebounds, one game after going scoreless for just the second time in his college career.
And Dalano Banton finished just short of a triple-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
The defensive effort was led largely by McGowens and Allen. McGowens harassed NDSU guard Tyree Eady into a 3-for-10 shooting night while Allen nabbed five more steals and pulled down seven rebounds.
Through three games, Allen has 13 steals. He came into Saturday 10th in the nation in steals per game, averaging four per in Nebraska's first two contests.
"We talk about that. When that ball's going and the dribble's happening, if we stay tight, we want to attack the ball," Hoiberg said. "And we've got players with good instincts. Teddy's been good for the most part when he stays in the game plan."
Lincoln East graduate Sam Griesel had nine points and 12 rebounds for North Dakota State, which fell behind 19-4 in the game's first six minutes as Nebraska showed no hangover from its 69-66, last-second loss to Nevada.
The Bison were still within shouting distance at 57-47 after Griesel's jumper with 10:24 left before Nebraska outscored NDSU 22-10 the rest of the way.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!