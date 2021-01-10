Huskers erase 18-point first-half deficit, but falter late vs. Indiana as Big Ten losing streak continues

Nebraska came that close to breaking the skid.
The Husker men's basketball team, in the midst of a 21-game Big Ten losing streak, put together a spirited second half Sunday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena and led Indiana in the closing minutes.
Hoosier star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis was just a little bit too much to handle down the stretch.
The powerful junior forward scored 10 of his 15 in the final 7 minutes, 38 seconds and blocked a Teddy Allen layup attempt in the closing minutes as the Hoosiers closed out an 84-76 win.
The Huskers fell to 4-8 overall on the season and 0-5 in Big Ten play. They led by as many as three points with 7:22 remaining and got within two when Allen hit a three-pointer to cut IU's lead to 77-75 with 2:10 remaining, but Archie Miller's team closed it out from there.
It took a major effort just to get into position to compete down the stretch.
Fred Hoiberg’s team trailed Indiana by as many as 18 points in the first half when it found itself struggling defensively and on the receiving end of a shooting barrage, but NU didn’t fold.
First, the Huskers found their footing. Then shots started falling. Indiana led by 12 at the break and 14 early in the second half, but then Nebraska started cutting into the lead and it just kept creeping closer and closer.
NU pulled ahead for the first time when guard Trey McGowens, whose ability to get into the lane off the dribble helped propel the Huskers back into contention, collapsed the defense and kicked to Kobe Webster in the left corner for a three-pointer and a 63-62 lead with 9:39 remaining in the game. When McGowens finished a tough layup in traffic two minutes later, the Huskers had made 13 of their first 17 shots of the second half.
NU also got big contributions from one guy they’ve waited to get hot and one guy who’s just been plain waiting to get on the floor for nearly two years.
Junior Lat Mayen, who entered Sunday shooting just 27.5% from three-point range on the season, knocked down two straight in the midst of his best outing of the season, and then transfer forward Derrick Walker finished in transition as part of a run to get back into the mix.
Walker had 10 points in his first game as a Husker.
NU had to withstand a blistering shooting performance in the first half before it mounted a comeback.
The Hoosiers didn’t arrive in Lincoln as a particularly prolific three-point shooting team. In fact, they averaged just six threes per game and came in making just 31.5%.
That didn’t matter early on during Sunday’s game, however. Senior guard Rob Phinisee knocked down three himself in the first 10 minutes, including back-to-back conversions midway through the first half that pushed Indiana’s lead to a game-high 18 points at 31-13.
That was part of a first-half barrage that featured seven three-pointers for the visitors, who took a 12-point lead into the intermission despite going scoreless for 4:05 around the final media timeout of the half.
During that cold stretch, Nebraska was able to cut the lead down to eight points and had a chance to get closer after forcing three straight stops, but instead missed their final three shots of the first half and trailed by a dozen.
The Huskers, meanwhile, had little in the way of answers on the defensive end outside of slowing down star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior had just two points and didn’t make a field goal in the first 20 minutes, but his teammates picked up the slack as the Huskers pestered him with extra attention. Phinisee poured in 16 first-half points and fellow senior guard Aljami Durham pitched in 10.
Check back for updates to this story.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.