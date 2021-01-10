Huskers erase 18-point first-half deficit, but falter late vs. Indiana as Big Ten losing streak continues

NU had to withstand a blistering shooting performance in the first half before it mounted a comeback.

The Hoosiers didn’t arrive in Lincoln as a particularly prolific three-point shooting team. In fact, they averaged just six threes per game and came in making just 31.5%.

That didn’t matter early on during Sunday’s game, however. Senior guard Rob Phinisee knocked down three himself in the first 10 minutes, including back-to-back conversions midway through the first half that pushed Indiana’s lead to a game-high 18 points at 31-13.

That was part of a first-half barrage that featured seven three-pointers for the visitors, who took a 12-point lead into the intermission despite going scoreless for 4:05 around the final media timeout of the half.

During that cold stretch, Nebraska was able to cut the lead down to eight points and had a chance to get closer after forcing three straight stops, but instead missed their final three shots of the first half and trailed by a dozen.