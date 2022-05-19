Huskers continue to replenish walk-on ranks with addition of Grace III from Arizona State

Jeffrey Grace III, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, announced Thursday he has accepted a walk-on opportunity with the Nebraska men's basketball team.

Grace spent last season with Arizona State, where he was also a walk-on. He did not appear in a game for the Sun Devils.

Grace is an Elmhurst, Illinois, native. He played AAU ball for Breakaway Basketball with Sam Hoiberg, the son of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg and current Husker walk-on.

Nebraska is replenishing its walk-on group following the offseason departures of Jackson Cronin and Jace Piatkowski. Earlier this month, Elkhorn South's Henry Burt announced he would be a walk-on for the Huskers.

