South Dakota State vs. Nebraska, 11.15

Dachon Burke Jr. (11) flexes his arms after getting fouled by South Dakota State's Alex Arians and making the basket in the first half Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Nebraska played fast, played hard and played with confidence.

In other words, the Huskers played like the team Fred Hoiberg wants them to become.

Bolting out of the gate from the opening tip, the Huskers blitzed South Dakota State with a 51-point first half and went on to a 90-73 win Friday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska’s first victory of the season meant NU avoided its first 0-3 start since the 1980-81 season. And it showed the continued progress for a team that appears to have made significant strides from the start of the year.

For Hoiberg, it was his first win as a head coach since Nov. 21, 2018, when the Chicago Bulls beat the Phoenix Suns.

Nebraska pitched the ball ahead at every opportunity in the first 20 minutes, with Dachon Burke and Haanif Cheatham the main recipients. Burke had seven points and three rebounds less than 6 minutes into the game and went into halftime with 12 points and five boards.

Cheatham, after scoring five total points in Nebraska’s first two games, had 10 on 5-for-7 shooting.

Nebraska led 10-2, then 14-4, then 22-8. The Huskers led by 14 against Southern Utah too, before giving it all (and then some) back.

This time, NU went for the throat. The lead swelled to 36-14 when, after South Dakota State made a shot, it took just 5 seconds for Cheatham to get a layup at the other end. Soon, the advantage was 31 points.

In the game’s first 12 minutes, the Huskers made eight layups. NU won the rebounding battle.

By halftime, Nebraska was averaging 1.3 points per possession. The Huskers’ 51 points were four shy of tying the PBA record for points in a half.

The second half was more of a slog. The teams were whistled for 17 fouls in the first 15 minutes. Nebraska slowed the pace to work the clock.

South Dakota State cut a 31-point deficit to 17 with 8 minutes left, but could get no closer.

Cam Mack led the Huskers (1-2) with 24 points and four assists. Burke finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Cheatham added 17 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Kevin Cross gave the Huskers four in double figures with 10 points. Nebraska's quickened pace led to 71 shot attempts, which tied the NU record for shot attempts in Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers finished at 49 percent from the field.

Douglas Wilson led South Dakota State with 17 points. Brandon Key finished with 11.

The Jackrabbits’ two Nebraskans, Baylor Scheierman of Aurora and David Wingett of Winnebago, finished with six and five points, respectively.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7436 or cbasnett@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

