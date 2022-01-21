Huskers able to draw on past experience as COVID pause affects team for second time

"So we're still a ways from getting past this, but it's nowhere near last year," Hoiberg said. "I think we had, after the shutdown, four days of practice, and then we played 14 games in 29 days."

This year's pause comes almost exactly one year after the Huskers began a monthlong shutdown during the 2020-21 season as COVID-19 made its way through the program.

The rest of the season likely won't look like that. Though the Husker players that went through it last season have some experience to draw on as they do it again in 2022.

"The guys that were here last year understand, it’s a day-by-day thing," NU guard Kobe Webster said. "We have to continue to get in the gym, make sure the guys who are available are staying healthy so it doesn’t linger on, and then the guys that are out, just making sure that they’re doing everything they can to get back healthy, going through whatever protocols they have to go through to get back on the floor."

Nebraska worked out on Wednesday with fewer than 10 total players available. Big Ten rules say a team must have at least seven available scholarship players to field a team, and the Huskers were below that number after testing, and including the injuries to Trevor Lakes and Wilhelm Breidenbach.