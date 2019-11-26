Husker struggle in 19-point loss to George Mason

George Mason led for 36 minutes of game time and answered every Nebraska charge in the second half before pulling away for an 85-66 win Tuesday in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Nebraska, which trailed by 15 early in the second half, got within eight on Cam Mack's three-pointer with 6:06 left, but made just one field goal the rest of the way.

The Huskers were outrebounded 49-26, and didn't pull down their first rebound until the 13:39 mark of the first half.

Still, NU was able to hang around. A Thorir Thorbjarnarson layup got the Huskers within six before George Mason answered with back-to-back threes.

Later, a Mack layup with 7:49 left got the Huskers within 67-60. That was as close as NU got the rest of the way.

Dachon Burke scored Nebraska's first 12 points and finished with 14 to lead NU. Haanif Cheatham added 13, while Kevin Cross came off the bench to score all 11 of his points in the second half. Matej Kavas also scored 10 points.

Jamal Hartwell led George Mason (7-1) with 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting, including five three-pointers. Jordan Miller scored 20 points for the Patriots on 7-for-11 shooting.