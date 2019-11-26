You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Husker struggle in 19-point loss to George Mason
0 comments
topical

Husker struggle in 19-point loss to George Mason

{{featured_button_text}}

George Mason led for 36 minutes of game time and answered every Nebraska charge in the second half before pulling away for an 85-66 win Tuesday in the semifinals of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Nebraska, which trailed by 15 early in the second half, got within eight on Cam Mack's three-pointer with 6:06 left, but made just one field goal the rest of the way.

The Huskers were outrebounded 49-26, and didn't pull down their first rebound until the 13:39 mark of the first half.

Still, NU was able to hang around. A Thorir Thorbjarnarson layup got the Huskers within six before George Mason answered with back-to-back threes.

Later, a Mack layup with 7:49 left got the Huskers within 67-60. That was as close as NU got the rest of the way.

Dachon Burke scored Nebraska's first 12 points and finished with 14 to lead NU. Haanif Cheatham added 13, while Kevin Cross came off the bench to score all 11 of his points in the second half. Matej Kavas also scored 10 points.

Jamal Hartwell led George Mason (7-1) with 23 points on 8-for-15 shooting, including five three-pointers. Jordan Miller scored 20 points for the Patriots on 7-for-11 shooting.

Nebraska will take on South Florida at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament's third-place game.

Check back for updates to this story.

Nebraska men's basketball logo 2014

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

MEN'S HOOPS TUESDAY

Cayman Islands Classic

George Mason 85, Nebraska 66

Wednesday's game

Nebraska vs. South Florida

4 p.m. Radio: 1400

0 comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker basketball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

Related to this story

+2
NCAA denies waiver for Husker hoops' Stevenson
Men's Basketball

NCAA denies waiver for Husker hoops' Stevenson

  • Updated

The NCAA denied Shamiel Stevenson's waiver for immediate eligibility, the Huskers announced Tuesday. He will sit out the rest of this season and have two seasons of eligibility with the men's basketball team remaining starting with the 2020-21 season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News