Husker shooters firing blanks as search for production beyond the arc continues

But data back to 1997 shows that only two Nebraska teams have finished the season shooting worse than 30% from three-point land. One was the 2014-15 team that followed up a trip to the NCAA Tournament by going 13-18 and shooting 28.4% from long range.

The other was in 2002-03, when the Huskers made just 27.4% of their threes while finishing with an 11-18 record.

Among NU's regulars, only C.J. Wilcher and Kobe Webster are shooting better than 25%, and Webster has only played in four of Nebraska's six games. Wilcher has proven to be rock solid, shooting 42.3% on a team-high 26 attempts.

Now, Nebraska needs his teammates to follow his lead.

It was enough for Hoiberg to take a crack at his own team's defense Tuesday night.

"I’m confident we’re going to get it going. We have too many guys that have shot it well. I mean, we’ve statted everything (in practice) all the way back to June, our live action, and most of them shot over 40% in that time," Hoiberg said.

"Maybe it was our defense when you look at the percentages we’re giving up."

Indeed, Tennessee State (39%) and Creighton (43%) haven't had much trouble in Pinnacle Bank Arena in recent games.