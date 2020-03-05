You are the owner of this article.
Husker point guard Mack suspended for violation of team rules
Nebraska at Maryland, 2/11

Nebraska guard Cam Mack takes a shot against Maryland during the first half on Feb. 11 in College Park, Md.

 Julio Cortez, Associated Press file photo

Nebraska starting point guard Cam Mack has been suspended for Thursday night's game at Michigan for a violation of team rules, the Huskers announced Thursday afternoon.

The announcement came about 90 minutes before NU was set to tip off against the No. 25-ranked Wolverines in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

"Just opportunity for our other guys to step up and maybe play a little bit bigger role than they otherwise would have," NU coach Fred Hoibeg said on his pre-game radio show on the Husker Sports Network. "Things don’t change for our team. We need to go out and play with great effort."

Mack had previously been taken out of the starting lineup three times this season, all for being late to various team-related activities. He also missed NU's game at Illinois because of illness.

The sophomore is averaging 12.0 points, 6.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. His assists per game is third in the Big Ten.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

