Husker point guard Mack announces his transfer from Nebraska basketball

His 179 assists are tied for the third-most ever in a single season by a Husker and were compiled on a team that shot just 41 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range.

But the Huskers won just one game after that triple-double as Mack’s issues off the court, especially late in the season, began to overshadow his highlights.

The sophomore was not in the starting lineup for games against South Florida (Nov. 27), Creighton (Dec. 7) or Penn State (Feb. 1). The latter two benchings were the result of Mack being late to the team bus and to a film session, respectively.

The Penn State contest seemed to be a tipping point in Mack’s short time in Lincoln, both on the court and off.

Starting with that game and ending with his final appearance March 1 in a home loss to Northwestern, Mack shot 19-for-73 (26 percent) from the field and 6-for-29 (21 percent) from three-point range.

He didn’t travel to the Feb. 24 game at Illinois because of illness. Ten days later, March 5, it was announced he was suspended from the Michigan game for a violation of team rules. In a March 13 post to his social media accounts, Mack said his suspensions all were related to curfew violations or being late to various team functions.