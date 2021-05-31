Husker point guard Dalano Banton declares for NBA Draft

Nebraska's Dalano Banton wants to test the NBA waters.

The fifth-year junior guard announced Monday that he plans to declare for the NBA Draft. He will not hire an agent, which makes him eligible to return to college.

The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is July 7. The NBA Draft is July 29.

"These past (two) years at Nebraska have put me in position to chase my lifelong dreams of being an NBA player," Banton wrote on social media. "Thanks to all my family, teammates, coaches and support staff for all the support, encouragement and advice."

The versatile 6-foot-9 Western Kentucky transfer ran point for Fred Hoiberg's team this past season. He started 22 games and averaged 9.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Banton scored in double figures nine straight times to open the season, including a season-high 18 points against Nevada and 17 against Georgia Tech and Michigan.

His production slowed down, especially after the Huskers came back from a COVID-19 pause. He came off the bench in NU's final five games, but played well in that stretch against Iowa (14 points, eight boards) and Minnesota (14 points).